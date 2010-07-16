Trending
Brands

In pictures: Sony Ericsson Yendo

By Mobile phones  

A Walkman phone that so desperately wants to be Android

In pictures: the Sony Ericsson Yendo
In pictures: the Sony Ericsson Yendo

We were a little surprised to hear that Sony Ericsson was adding a new touchscreen phone to its Walkman line with the Yendo - but now we've had some hands on time, it kind of makes sense.

Essentially it's the Xperia X10 Mini with the Android bit stripped out - but the Timescape-style overlay still remains, apparently.

We say apparently as we weren't allowed to turn it on at Sony Ericsson's request, due to the software not being ready.

In pictures: sony ericsson yendo

But from the chassis alone, it feels like a much more premium product than expected, especially when it's likely to come in a price point fairly south of £200.

In pictures: sony ericsson yendo

Curved humans

Like the recent slew of Sony Ericsson handsets, the 'human curvature' feature is back, meaning it sits very nicely in the hand, although we can imagine it will be a little bit small in the hand.

In pictures: sony ericsson yendo

It does feel a bit more plasticky than other models, which makes sense given the price point - and the resistive touchscreen feels a bit flimsy too.

In pictures: sony ericsson yendo

There's no flash for the 2MP camera, highlighting the phone's primary function - the fact it's really there for music and not much else.

In pictures: sony ericsson yendo

It looks fairly similar compared to the Xperia X10 Mini Pro, and like for like we reckon some people would struggle to tell the difference - probably more with the Xperia X10 Mini than the keyboard version though.

In pictures: sony ericsson yendo

However, there's a slot for a microSD card, so memory expansion is possible - plus the headphone slot is nicely placed for the pocket.

In pictures: sony ericsson yendo

It's an interesting reboot to the Walkman brand, and one that could pay dividends if the price is right.

See more Mobile phones news