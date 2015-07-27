HTC Desire 626 goes storage crazy with 512GB of expandable space

HTC has announced its new Desire 626 handset, a new mid-range phone set to replace the Desire 620 in your pocket.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 410 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM 16GB of internal storage and microSD support up to an impressive 512GB.

The Desire 626 is 4G enabled and rocks a 13MP main camera, 5MP front camera and a 5-inch 720p display.

That's an improvement in cameras, storage and RAM over the Desire 620, although both phones share the same screen and processor. The 626 is also a touch thinner and lighter than its predecessor, which should make it more pocketable.

Quick turnaround

It'll come in white, blue, purple and grey plus it'll be running the latest Android 5.1 software with HTC Sense overlay on top.

HTC only launched the Desire 620 in December last year and there's no news on why the handset is being replaced so quickly.

We've done a hands-on review of the Desire 620 but when we went to fully review the handset we had a broken unit – twice – suggesting there may be problems with the original handset.

In terms of a HTC Desire 626 release date we're still in the dark, but for the UK at least we've been told it'll be available from O2, Three and Carphone Warehouse. The Desire 626 price, for now, is also a mystery.