New Adobe print drivers for Vista

Adobe today launched new print driver software that enables Windows Vista users to print higher quality documents.

Using the Adobe PostScript Driver for Office/Windows Vista you can make the most of your existing printer. It'll be able to print higher quality output from Microsoft Office applications than the standard drivers bundled with Windows can.

"Adobe is committed to supporting our customers on the latest operating systems," said Don Walker, senior director of product marketing and business development at Adobe. "Providing the best PostScript print technology for Windows Vista is part of that commitment."

The driver is expected to ship to Adobe's printing partners in July. OEM partners will be able to offer the driver directly to their customers and bundle it with devices.

Adobe PostScript is the page description language standard for tens of millions printing systems. It can provide complex images, text, graphics and colour. It works with most printers, from low-end desktop printers to high-end digital production systems.