Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 release date, news and features

It's been a while since we've seen new cards from Nvidia. But, Nvidia has at last announced the GeForce RTX 2080 at Gamescom 2018 in Cologne, Germany.

The first we've seen mention of the official product was through a leaked product page during Nvidia's own press conference at the show, alongside the RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2070.

Heading into the RTX 2080 reveal at Gamescom, all we had to go off of was speculation and rumors. We didn't know whether the RTX 2080 was going to be based around Volta (an architecture some high-end GPUs have been using for a few months now), Ampere and Turing, the latter of which ended up being the force behind the GeForce RTX 2080.

Thankfully, Nvidia is has lifted the veil on the RTX 2080.

Even with recent rumors of what was going to be showing up today, there was a bit of confusion as to the name of the RTX 2080. For the longest time, all the rumors pointed to the next cards being the GTX 1180 – until very recently. Now, we're sure it's the RTX 2080.

All of the speculation about the next generation of Nvidia’s cards seems to coalesce on a Gamescom 2018 announcement. Nvidia themselves have released a teaser video hinting towards a reveal on August 20 at Gamescom. Even if it’s not the next gaming cards – Nvidia is doing something there.

Whatever Nvidia is doing at today's event, there has been plenty of speculation that the RTX 2080 is going to be accompanied by the follow-ups to the GTX 1070 and GTX 1060 in the following months. We'd advise taking this with a grain of salt, but today's event is going to be interesting either way: we don't know what's about to happen.

One thing that the rumors can't seem to agree on is when the card is actually going to release. While we're pretty sure the RTX 2080 is going to be announced today, there seems to be two release date possibilities: September or this month.

However, not all the speculation agrees on a September release date. We’ve seen some admittedly shaky speculation pointing to the RTX 2080 launching this month, at a high price point.

Either way, we’re pretty sure the RTX 2080 is right around the corner, so be sure to stay tuned – we could see the announcement as early as today.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 price

This is where things might get a little tricky, and it’s also where we’ve seen little speculation. With the current segment of 10-series GPUs, Nvidia changed the way they charged for its reference cards by renaming them 'Founders Edition,' putting an advanced blower-style cooler and vapor chamber cooling system in them and charging $100 more for it.

And, according to recent speculation, it looks like Team Green is going to repeat this approach. Recent leaks from board manufacturers suggests that Nvidia will launch its 180W card at $699, its 150W card at $599 and a 120W card at $499. This would put the supposed RTX 2080 at a $699 price tag.

For reference, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and Nvdia GTX 1080 came with a starting prices at $699 (£679, AU$1099) and $599 (£600, AU$925), respectively.

However, we’re sure we’ll find out exactly what Nvidia will be charging for its new GPU in the very near future either way.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 specs

This is the exciting part of the article. In May, the reported specs of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 were spotted in the TechPowerUp GPU database, and it is looking juicy.

If all the speculation is to be believed, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 is going to be more powerful than even the Nvidia Titan Xp, the most powerful consumer graphics card on the market right now. And, while we won't know any specific numbers until Nvidia reveals them at Gamescom, all the pieces are falling into place.

The only solid information we have on Turing heading into Gamescom is based on the specifications for the new Turing Quadro RTX cards that were just announced – and are intended for professionals and scientists.

On top of ray-tracing tech, which Nvidia is pushing to be the future of PC gaming graphics, these cards feature an absurd amount of memory – up to 48GB of GDDR6 on the Quadro RTX 8000. We don’t think the next flagship gaming card will be quite that high, but those rumors suggesting 16GB of GDDR6 don’t seem so farfetched anymore.

Based on the information we have gathered, we think the RTX 2080, whenever it shows up, will be running GDDR6 memory. That theory is backed up by a PCB using GDDR6 spotted by a Reddit commenter. Now, we’re not sure if this points to the Turing-backed RTX 2080 or to a Tesla card, but it does suggest that the memory on the next generation of GPUs will be much more powerful.

Running at 200 watts and manufactured with a new 12nm process, the RTX 2080 will pack 3,584 CUDA cores, 224 TMUs (texture mapping units), 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a rated Floating Point 32 (FP32) performance of a whopping 14 Teraflops.

Compared to 2016’s Nvidia GTX 1080, with its 2,560 CUDA cores, 160 TMUs, 8GB of GDDR5 VRAM and 8.7 teraflops of FP32 performance, you’re looking at massive potential performance gains.

And, it doesn’t even end with the reported specs for the RTX 2080 either, as we’ve also seen rumored specs for a lower-end RTX 2070 pop up on Wccftech. The lower tier card will reportedly run with 2,688 CUDA cores, 168 TMUs, 8-16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 9.75 Teraflops of FP32 performance.

This means, even if you can’t afford the RTX 2080, you can still beat out the last-generation flagship at a bargain price.