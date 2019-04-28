New Honor 20 leak shows off the phone in a pink and white color

We know the Honor 20 phones are coming on May 21, but we didn't know much about what they would look like... until now. A new leak shows off a subtle pink and white gradient backing for what we assume is the standard Honor 20.

First posted to Weibo, the image shows a quad-lens rear camera that hints this is the Honor 20 Pro, as well as the sleek color scheme.

It's certainly more revealing than the last image we saw of the Honor 20, which actually came from the phone maker itself – here the phone was hidden in a Moschino bag to mark a partnership with the fashion brand.

An earlier leak showed the same render in a teal color. You can see both images below – the three main camera lenses and a smaller 3D time-of-flight (ToF) depth sensor.

Honor 20 Pro leak (credit: Weibo)

In terms of internal specs and screen sizes we don't know too much about these upcoming phones, but expect mid-range components and a mid-range price to match when all is revealed in a few weeks' time.

Based on the leaks and rumors we've come across so far, the Honor 20 Pro should end up featuring slightly higher specs or a slightly bigger screen than the standard model.

And don't forget the Honor 20 Lite either – it sounds like this is going to have a triple-lens setup on the rear camera and might be an interesting option for those on a budget.

Whatever Honor has ready to unveil on May 21, we're looking forward to seeing it and testing it out. We were impressed with what the Honor 10 had to offer last year, and it's successor should be a substantial upgrade.

