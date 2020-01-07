Netgear Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router brings 5G to your workplace

At CES 2020, Netgear announced its new Nighthawk M5 5G WIFi 6 Mobile Router to give users access to the latest generation of wireless technology at home or on the go.

The new mobile router delivers faster internet speeds with low latency over WiFi 6 and 5G. By combining these two technologies, Netgear has made it easy to keep a whole family's devices connected.

The Nighthawk M5 mobile router is also ideal for mobile professionals as it provides a secure, reliable and personal WiFi connection that keeps users safe from the dangers of using public WiFi.

5G at home or on the go

The Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router may be designed to be used on the go but the device can also be used as an alternative or a backup option for home internet through its gigabit Ethernet port.

By using the router's 1Gbps Ethernet port, users can connect the device to an existing home router to bring 5G speeds into a home network. However, the M5 Mobile Router can even be set up as a fail-over option for uninterrupted internet. When used in a stationary location such as a home or office, the router's long-lasting lithium-ion battery can be removed to conserve power and protect it from over charging.

Senor vice president of connected home products at Netgear, David Henry explained why the Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router leverages both WiFi 6 and 5G, saying:

“At NETGEAR we believe in pioneering a new generation of connectivity and the key technologies leading the charge are WiFi 6 and 5G, which will fundamentally change the way we work, live and adopt digital experiences. The Nighthawk M5 combines the power of these two wireless technologies and provides an option for advanced connectivity in a mobile environment.”

The router will be available for purchase during the second half of 2020 and at that time Netgear will announce its price.

