Dell refreshes Latitude 7000 Series with new convertible and Ultrabook

Dell is using CES 2016 to unveil its latest refresh to the Latitude 7000 Series. In addition to the standard notebook form factor for Dell's premium business-class notebook lineup, the company also introduced a slim 13-inch model with extremely narrow bezels and a 2-in-1 convertible.

Dell calls the Latitude 13 7000 Series (E7370) the world's smallest 13-inch business Ultrabook. Constructed of aerospace carbon fiber, the E7370 ($1,299, £885, 1,813) comes with an InfinityEdge display with slim bezels, similar to the XPS 13, and is equipped with a USB-C port, Thunderbolt 3 port and security features like wireless Smart Card reader, fingerprint scanner and encryption software.

For convertible users who demand premium features, a Latitude 12 7000 Series (E7275) 2-in-1 will be available in February starting at $1,049 (£714, AU$1,464). Dell calls this one of the lightest 12.5-inch convertibles available, and the hybrid comes with a 4K display. Additionally, Dell is creating a robust ecosystem of accessories, including a slim backlit keyboard, a premium keyboard and desktop docks.

Dell Latitude 7000 Series notebooks

For fans of the traditional notebook form factor, Dell is also refreshing its premium flagship Latitude 7000 Series. The 7000 Series comes in two variants, a 14-inch E7470 and a 12-inch E7270. Both models will ship with Intel's Skylake processors (up to Core i7) and come with a woven carbon fiber shell. Additionally, you can choose to add WiGig support for a wire-free desktop setup with a Dell WiGig dock.

Check out our hands on with the Dell Latitude E7470

The Latitude E7270 7000 Series replaces the 12-inch Latitude E7250 7000 Series that we reviewed. This model starts with a 12.5-inch HD display, but you can upgrade to a FHD screen with 360 nits brightness. The 14-inch E7470 starts with a 14-inch HD display, and users can upgrade to a QHD touchscreen panel with 270 nits of brightness. The maximum brightness for the 14-inch model is 300 nits, which comes on the FHD touchscreen configuration.

All models can be configured with up to a 512GB M.2 form factor solid state drive. Dell features TPM, Smart Card reader, NFC Smart Card reader, and optional fingerprint readers on the 7000 Series Latitude notebooks. When at your desk, you can either connect the Latitude to a hub or Dell Wireless Dock for models with WiGig support.

The 12-inch model measures 12.22 x 0.74 x 8.47 inches (310.55 x 18.85 x 215.55mm) and weighs 2.77 pounds (1.26kg). The 14-inch model measures 13.19 x 0.76 x 9.13 inches (334.9 x 19.4 x 232mm) and weighs 3.32 pounds (1.50kg).

The 12- and 14-inch 7000 Series Latitude models will be available starting at $1,079 (£735, AU$1,506) on January 6.

Latitude 12 5000 (E5270) Series

If you don't need something as premium as the 12-inch Latitude 12 7000 Series, the 12-inch model in the Latitude 5000 Series will be a more affordable option. Unlike the premium model, which uses an all-carbon fiber shell, the Latitude E5270 in the 5000 series uses carbon fiber reinforced polymers for added durability.

Dell says that the carbon fiber blend is environmentally friendly. The material is composed of recycled carbon fiber that's mixed with plastic.

Configurations for the E5270 include up to an Intel Skylake Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 memory and 512GB M.2 form factor PCIe SSD for storage. The base screen starts at a 12.5-inch HD 1366 x 768 resolution, but you can upgrade to a touchscreen full HD panel. WiGig support is optional, and the device comes with 3x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI, 1x VGA, Ethernet, SIM and memory card reader ports.

The E5270 weighs 3.29 pounds (1.49kg) and measures 12.2 x 0.9 x 8.4 inches (310.5 x 22.65 x 214.5mm). This model joins the recently unveiled 14- and 15-inch models of the Latitude 5000 Series.