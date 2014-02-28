Acision lights messaging Fuze for telcos with white-label app

Mobile network infrastructure company Acision has launched Fuze, a rich communication client app for telecommunications service providers.

A white-label solution that's available on Android and iOS, it provides a number of features commonly found in over-the-top (OTT) messaging clients like WhatsApp. They include chat, file sharing, video and VoIP, alongside a split screen mode that allows media to be shared using drag and drop.

Acision says that the app, which can be customised by branded operators, also incorporates SMS and MMS as a fallback to let users interact with people who don't have Fuze or are offline.

Back End

Fuze's backend is powered by Acision Fusion, which provides the backend cloud infrastructure.

The consolidation of the two allows integration to WebRTC, which "supports contextual communications in real-time and provides massive cost savings for any business that requires peer-to-peer communication without the costly telecom infrastructure," according to the company.

Acision is making the Fuze SDK available to the enterprise and developer community via the Acision Forge API platform.