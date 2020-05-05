Jaw-dropping discount: save AU$1,200 on Dell’s XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop!

Love a good bargain? The team at TechRadar sure does, and that’s why we work hard every day to bring you the best deals around. So when we saw that Dell had dropped the price of its XPS 15 2-in1 laptop by a whopping 30%, we just had to bring it to your attention.

The XPS 15 is a remarkable piece of technology – it’s one of the thinnest and lightest ultrabooks around, but don’t let its size fool you – it’s still a powerhouse machine. Under the hood you’ll find an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an outstanding 1TB of storage space – a lethal combination of computer specifications that is sure to produce some killer productivity. It also comes with a Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics card – not the best around, but more than capable for watching videos and playing simpler games.

Appearance isn’t everything, but thankfully Dell still considers it important, sealing the deal with a stunning 4K Ultra HD screen that’s packed with 8 million pixels. Not only that, but this beautiful display also has thin 4.7mm bezels for a seamless finish – so whether you’re enjoying a movie, writing a presentation or playing a game, you will be immersed in a glamorous visual experience.

As the name suggests, this ultrabook is both a laptop and a tablet, making the XPS 15 extremely versatile – from business laptop during the day to a nifty tablet by night, you can do it all with the XPS.

A truly remarkable laptop that should scratch every specification-itch, the Dell XPS 15 2-in1 is currently available through Dell’s official online store and has been discounted by a humongous AU$1,200! *cue audible gasp*. We’re not sure how long this deal is going to be around for so don’t dawdle – jump on it while you can!