iPhone 11 launch liveblog: we'll be reporting live from the 2019 Apple Event

John McCann

It's here! It's here! That's right, the annual smartphone-focused Apple Event is upon us and we're firing up the TechRadar iPhone 11 launch liveblog to keep you up to date with all the news, launches and expert analysis, on what we're expecting to be a busy day.

The 2019 Apple Event starts at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST (that's 4am AEDT on September 11 in Australia), and we'll be reporting live from the firm's Cupertino, California-based headquarters to bring you the very latest as it's announced on stage.

As well as three new iPhones, we could also see Apple announce the Apple Watch 5, while we're also hoping to hear more about Apple TV Plus and learn release dates for the final builds of iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina.

There could well be even more announced during the iPhone 11 launch, so make sure you keep this page open in your browser so you don't miss anything.