Facebook soars to 150 million users

150 million people around the world are actively using Facebook. That's the skinny from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg over on the official Facebook blog.

"Today, we reached another milestone: 150 million people around the world are now actively using Facebook and almost half of them are using Facebook every day."

Apparently, this includes people from every continent, even Antarctica. No doubt bored environmental scientists are logging on to join the Antarctica network (there is one). Status update: "Snow. Again."

If Facebook were a country

"If Facebook were a country," blogs Zuckerberg, "it would be the eighth most populated in the world, just ahead of Japan, Russia and Nigeria.



"When we first started Facebook almost five years ago, most of the people using it were college students in the United States.

"Today, people of all ages – grandparents, parents and children – use Facebook in more than 35 different languages and 170 countries and territories."