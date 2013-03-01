Facebook readies new News Feed reveal for March 7

Ready for a News Feed redesign? Facebook apparently is.

The company is holding an event next Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. PST in its Menlo Park, Calif. headquarters, with invites plopping in press email inboxes today.

The FB team isn't leaving anything up to guesswork:

"Come see a new look for News Feed," the invite, colored in signature Facebook blue, reads.

Exciting times

The last time Facebook held an event, it was Jan. 15. We were introduced to Graph Search, its own search tool to whittle down results of people, photos, places and interests based on exactly what users are looking to find.

The announcement fell short of just about everyone's expectations - rumors flew we'd see a phone, a mobile OS, something other than an inner-Facebook search tool.

While a News Feed redesign isn't necessarily an Earth shattering happening, it promises to be more exciting than Graph Search.

An overhaul could not only change the way we experience Facebook on an interface level, it could have implications for how advertisements are delivered to us.

News Feed hints?

A few sites, including ReadWrite, reported Thursday that the social network is testing a new Timeline design on users in New Zealand.

Will a redesigned Timeline launch worldwide? (Credit: ReadWrite)

As you can see the changes are subtle, yet noticeable: the status box within the profile page is shifted to the right, there's a single-stream Timeline scroll also to the right, and the header bar has taken a trimming.

Granted, this is talk about the Timeline and not News Feed, but perhaps we'll see a link built between the two next week.

Lastly, as mobile becomes the prominent avenue through which most users come to Facebook, we could see a stronger stamp of mobile come to the News Feed, especially on a revamped app.

Last month, TechCrunch reported on an employee-only iOS app redesign of Facebook's mobile News Feed. The hallmark of the change was full-screen photo tiles and overlaid text, dumping the blue and white most of us have grown accustomed to. Perhaps we'll see something similar flushed out on the laptop and desktop versions?

Stay tuned to TechRadar for what your News Feed (and maybe more) will look like after March 7.