Brazilian ISPs blocks access to YouTube

YouTube is being forced to remove a video of a model shot without her consent

Following a court ruling, telecoms companies in Brazil have started blocking public access to YouTube - the popular video-sharing website.

Last week, a Brazilian judge ordered YouTube to completely remove a secretly shot video of Brazilian supermodel Daniela Cicarelli. The site will remain blocked until the video is removed.

Cicarelli had originally sued to have the video removed, but users found ways to repost it. However, the judge ruled that YouTube had not taken significant enough steps to permanently remove the video.

YouTube has thus far been unavailable for comment.