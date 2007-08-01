Why the internet is killing good music

Rock legend Sir Elton John hates the internet and believes that websites and blogs are a negative force on music and creativity. The outspoken Rocket Man claims that the web stops people "going out and being with each other, creating stuff".

"Instead they sit at home and make their own records, which is sometimes OK but it doesn't bode well for long-term artistic vision. It's just a means to an end," he said.

"We're talking about things that are going to change the world and change the way people listen to music and that's not going to happen with people blogging on the internet.

"I mean, get out there and communicate. Hopefully the next movement in music will tear down the internet. Let's get out in the streets and march and protest instead of sitting at home and blogging.

Shut down the internet

"I do think it would be an incredible experiment to shut down the whole internet for five years and see what sort of art is produced over that span.

"There's too much technology available. I'm sure, as far as music goes, it would be much more interesting than it is today."

Does Sir Elton need to lighten up a little? People who sit at computers for a lot of the time can be creative too. One of this year's Nationwide Mercury Prize nominees - Maps - created its debut album entirely using computer software.

The album is titled 'We Can Create' which is conveniently ironic.

