Twitter used to exclusively reveal JJ Abrams' Super 8 trailer

The official full trailer for Super 8 was revealed on Twitter today, marking the first time a major film distributor has used the microblog for such a purpose.

Super 8, according to TechRadar's James Rivington (on Twitter no less), is ET meets

Cloverfield

meets

The Mist

meets

The Goonies

, and is a collaboration between Stephen Spielberg (producer) and JJ Abrams (director).

The movie is being distributed by Paramount and the method to show off the trailer was Twitvid on Twitter.

Twitter talk

Super 8 has been shrouded in secrecy since it was announced back in 2010.

There has been a viral feel to how the film has been marketed – its website Scariestthingieversaw.com is full of hints about what the movie could be – so it makes sense that Twitter was used as the main push for the new Super 8 trailer.

Speaking about the trailer launch on Twitter, Amy Powell, Paramount's executive vice president of interactive marketing strategies, said: "With Twitter, fans are able to foster a real-time conversation in a communal viewing environment and we wanted people everywhere to have the chance to discover the Super 8 trailer here first."