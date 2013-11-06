Trending

Look ma, no thumbs! Facebook redesigns its Like and Share buttons

CHANGE! It's scary

New Facebook Like and Share buttons
Like? Want to Share?

Wave goodbye to the Like thumbs up. Facebook has announced a redesign for the Like button is on the way, one that chops the digit in favor of a simpler look.

The Share button is also seeing a tinker, and both new buttons will start rolling out to everyone on Facebook in the coming weeks.

The social network said it's already seen an increase in Likes and Shares with the redesign, so we'll give it one final thumbs up, for old times sake.

