Judge orders police to hand back Kim Doctcom's assets

Kim Doctom, notorious founder of Megaupload, has been handed back some of his property after it was seized in a police raid last year.

High Court Judge Helen Winkelmann (no relation to Claudia) said that police warrants were invalid because they did not authorise the seizure of "irrelevant material". Although it's not clear what defines irrelevant. A toaster? An Easy Bake oven? That Frisbee he threw into next door's garden in 1994?

Doctom is currently fighting extradition to the US to face trial for copyright infringement, which authorities argue he facilitated through Megaupload. The case continues.

More blips!

Click here for more mega blip uploads!