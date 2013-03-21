Facebook for iOS could soon badger you for updates

Not content with its overly pally web-based status questions (What's on your mind, TechRadar? What's happening? How's it hanging?), Facebook is trying out push notifications for iOS requesting that you update your status.

"Bijan, tell friends what's on your mind," it suggests in the screengrab taken by one lucky Facebook user who's in on the testing.

Then, the rather more demanding suffix, "Post an update."

Jeez Facebook, we'll post an update when we post an update. Stop trying to encourage us to spew more nonsense onto the internet.

Hopefully this is one of the features bound for the great Facebook news feed in the sky.

