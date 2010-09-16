Diaspora, the 'privacy aware' Facebook, releases its source code

Diaspora - it's all Greek to us

Soon-to-be-launched social network site Diaspora has announced it is releasing its source code to developers.

The makers of Diaspora – four New York university students – are pitching the site as a "community project" which "puts users in control".

The idea for the site was borne from the privacy problems Facebook recently had, proving that there could be room for a social-network which doesn't use people's data for monetary gain.

"We began the summer a list of technologies, and a few bold claims and the goal to make an intrinsically more private social network," explains Diaspora on its blog.

"The overwhelming response that we elicited made us realise that technology wouldn't be enough."

Share and share alike

This is why Diaspora is being handed over to devs, so that the crowd can make a "simple and functional tool for contextual sharing".

Screenshots for Diaspora have been released and the site looks like a cleaner version of Facebook.

Features that are being implemented in the site include the ability to share photos with friends privately and in real time and the fact that all data is signed and encrypted.

Interestingly in the alpha release for Diaspora which is set for October, Facebook integration will be included.