Alan Moore's Future Shocks hit the App Store

Future Shocks now available via the App Store

Alan Moore may be completely against cinematic adaptation of his work, but it seems the reclusive comic-book writer is not shying away from the latest technology.

Some of Moore's earliest works have been digitised and made available to purchase at the Apple App Store, courtesy of Clickwheel.

Future Shocks is a collection of work Moore produced for Brit-comic 2000AD, of which he did around 50 short stories.

Pushed the boundaires

The collection is now available in the App store and has been formatted to read on your iPod touch or iPhone.

Speaking about the release, Will Simons, Clickwheel Creative Director explained: "We've pushed the boundaries again. Not only will iTunes customers be able to purchase the very best comic reader on the App Store, but also the best comic too!

"If you like comics, if you want easy and high quality entertainment, you need to check out the Future Shocks series, you won't be disappointed."

Each Future Shocks episode is available to download now (search for 'Alan Moore' or 'Future Shocks' in iTunes or the App store) for just 59p.

This story has been updated.