Intel accidentally makes its Cannon Lake Z390 chipset official

Intel next Z390 chipset has been rumored and leaked for some time now, but the upcoming platform was official for a hot minute this week.

Intel briefly posted the Z390 chipset specifications on its official site detailing that the new platform will support onboard Wireless-AC 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5 and USB 3.1 Gen 2 – all features not found on the current Z370 chipset. Other than that, though, there seem to be no changes to the number of available PCIe lanes or memory support.

Sadly, the documentation doesn’t say what processor socket it will support, but in the past rumors have suggested that the new Z390 motherboards will support both existing Coffee Lake and future Cannon Lake CPUs.

Intel’s description of the Z390 chipset features seems to put overclocking in focus with support for Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 and Intel Hyper-Threading Technology. Once again though, these are feature we’ve already seen on Intel’s current Coffee Lake platforms.

