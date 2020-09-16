IBM reveals its grand plans for a quantum future

IBM has published its quantum computing roadmap, including plans to radically improve the performance of quantum processor’s by 41 times by 2023.

The computing giant currently has more than two dozen quantum computers in its cloud that are available for public experiments. These systems are based on IBM’s 5-qubit Quantum Canary processors as well as 27-qubit Quantum Falcon processors.

In addition, IBM has a 65-qubit Quantum Hummingbird processor that is available to its IBM Q Network members.

(Image credit: IBM)

In the longer-term future, IBM says it plans to boost performance of quantum computers by thousands of times, and double performance of its quantum processors next year with its 127-qubit Quantum Eagle processor.

The Eagle processor has numerous advancements in order to exceed the 100-qubit breakthrough. The chip uses through-silicon vias (TSVs) and multi-level wiring to effectively fan-out a large density of classical control signals while protecting the qubits in a separated layer to preserve high coherence times.

IBM quantum roadmap

The principles developed for the Falcon and the Eagle processors will enable IBM to build 433-qubit Quantum Osprey system in 2022. The following year IBM plans to launch its 1,121- qubit Quantum Condor processor.

IBM says that development that is required for the Condor processor will have solved some of the most demanding challenges in the way of scaling up a quantum computer and will open doors to large scale systems featuring millions of qubits.

To enable such systems, IBM also built a 10-foot-tall and 6-foot-wide “super-fridge” dilution refrigerator codenamed Goldeneye. Such refrigerators will be used to house million-qubit quantum machines that IBM envisions. The company believes that such quantum supercomputers will emerge within the coming decade.

Source: IBM