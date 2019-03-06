Huawei P30 teased and leaked, pointing to improved camera and speakers

We’re getting close to the March 26 launch date of the Huawei P30, and the company obviously doesn’t want you forgetting about it as it's posted a teaser video hinting at some of the phone’s features.

The video, which you can watch below, uses imagery that looks like speakers, suggesting that the Huawei P30 might have improved audio in some way. It’s not clear what, but the Huawei P20 only has a single speaker, so perhaps we’ll be getting stereo sound.

There’s also an image of the moon, which we’ve seen before and likely hints at both improved lossless zoom and strong low light abilities – the latter being something Huawei’s flagship range is already known for.

Finally, the video shows off a number of different blue and purple shades, which could be the colors the Huawei P30 will land in. They could even point to a gradient shade that moves from blue to purple.

There are a few other things in the video, such as bubble-like imagery, but it’s not clear to us what, if anything, that hints at.

This isn’t the only new Huawei P30 news to land though, as Roland Quandt – a reliable leaker – has also tweeted that the Huawei P30 will only be available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Huawei P30 Pro will apparently come with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage.

He adds that this is simply based on what he’s seen so far, that available configurations may vary based on country and color, and that other variants may also be available, so don’t read too much into this.

Still, with the launch happening later this month we’ll know the truth soon.

