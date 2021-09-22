Gmail users will love the latest interface update

Finding the exact information or email you're looking for in Gmail on the web is about to get even easier as Google is now rolling out a new update for its email client.

If this sounds familiar, that's likely because the search giant just rolled out a similar update to Gmail on Android that also makes it easier to find information and emails quickly using a set of new search filters.

In a new post on the Google Workspace blog, Google explained that its bringing enhanced search chips to Gmail on the web that provide richer drop-down lists with more options that allow users of its email service to apply additional filters.

Refined email searches

As part of this new update, Gmail users will gain access to enhanced search chips that appear as buttons under the service's search bar for “From”, “Any time”, “Has attachment”, “To” and “Is unread”.

Now after performing a search, users will be able to filter search results to more quickly find exactly what it is they're looking for.

For instance, when a user clicks on the “From” chip, they'll be able to quickly type a name, choose from a list of suggested senders or search for emails from multiple senders. There is also a tab next to these search chips that allows you to look for the same information in any of your Google Chat messages.

Enhanced search chips are available now for all Gmail users and by taking advantage of them, you may even be able to boost your productivity as you won't have to waste time combing through your inbox for specific emails or information.