Get the party started and save AU$170 on an Apple HomePod

We all love listening to music, but what makes the experience of pumping out those nostalgic hits truly enthralling is having the sound omit from a great speaker. If you’re after a new melody experience but are also wanting the extra features that a smart speaker has to offer, you can grab the Apple HomePod through The Good Guys and save a whopping AU$170!

Listed at number 2 on our best smart speakers of 2020 list, the Apple HomePod is a solid smart speaker that delivers rich and clear sound that’s sure to impress anyone who listens to it. This is thanks to Apple's A8 chip, which orchestrates all the remarkable audio innovations inside HomePod – including an internal bass-EQ microphone that analyses and adjusts the bass response, providing rich, consistent sound.

Even with music blaring, the HomePod will still pick up your voice across the room with six microphones positioned around this incredible speaker. No need to raise your voice, simply say “Hey Siri” and the advanced signal processing, together with echo and noise cancellation, will hear you loud and clear.

The Apple HomePod is everything you could want in a smart speaker, delivering superb sound that leaves you wondering why you didn’t purchase this sooner. Get yours today in Space Grey from The Good Guys and save an impressive AU$170.