Yelp adds a PokéStop filter to help you triumph at Pokémon Go

There's only one winner when it comes to the mobile gaming hit of the year: Pokémon Go. As the game continues to roll out worldwide, local listings service Yelp has added a new feature that will be of interest to gamers - a filter to help you find nearby PokéStops.

Before you all rush to download (or open up) the Yelp app on your phones, note the feature's only live in the US, Australia and New Zealand for the time being. No word yet on whether it's going to arrive everywhere else in the near future. If you're in one of those three countries you can access the feature on the web too.

"Simply search for a type of local business, swipe through the filter options at the top, hit PokéStop Nearby, and voilà! You can now find places to simultaneously run errands AND stock up on materials needed to catch that Eevee you've been eyeing," explains Yelp's Will Cole in a blog post.

Go forth and catch

As we explain in our Pokémon Go tips and tricks guide, PokéStops turn special landmarks in your town into interactive events - when you arrive you find a random drop of loot, including Eggs for hatching new Pokémon and Pokéballs for catching them.

Yelp is at least partly relying on user contributions to find out where these PokéStops are: the app gives you the option to report back when you've found a PokéStop at a local business near you, so other gamers get a heads up.

Over the weekend, Pokémon Go arrived in 26 more countries across Europe, including Belgium, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland. The game's servers have been suffering to cope with the load, but are now apparently running smoothly.

