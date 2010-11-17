Xbox 360 sales double following Kinect launch

Xbox 360 console sales get a boost following the launch of Kinect in the UK this month

It looks like Kinect is successfully attracting new and casual gamers, if recent Xbox 360 console sales are anything to go by.

Sales of the Xbox 360 console have doubled since the launch of Microsoft's new motion-control tech earlier this month.

Microsoft has already sold well over a million Kinects and hopes to hit five million Kinect sales by the end of 2010.

Xbox Black Ops

UK Chart-Track figures, corroborated by trade mag MCV, show that Microsoft's console experienced a massive boost in sales over the last week, following the arrival of Kinect on 10 November.

Xbox 360 sales have also, no doubt, been boosted by the arrival of Activision's latest blockbuster in the shape of Call of Duty: Black Ops

The Xbox 360 version of Black Ops accounts for around 55 per cent of all copies sold to date.

Via MCV