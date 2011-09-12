Punters snapping up Nintendo 3DS after price cut

Nintendo's decision to slash the price of the 3DS has paid dividends, with the handheld's sales increasing by 260 per cent in the US.

Poor sales prompted a major shift in policy from Nintendo, with the Japanese gaming giant deciding that it would make a loss on each unit, in the hopes of jumpstarting the 3D device.

And a price point in the US of $170 has given the company a much-needed boost.

Positive response

"Consumers are responding very positively to the new suggested retail price of $169.99 for the Nintendo 3DS," said Nintendo of America's executive vice president of sales and marketing Scott Moffitt.

"With Star Fox 64 3D and the new Flame Red colour launching tomorrow, and Super Mario 3D Land and Mario Kart 7 arriving later this year, Nintendo 3DS will offer consumers cutting-edge entertainment and tremendous value this holiday season."

Although UK figures have not been made public, it is clear that big sales can be gotten from a well-timed price release.

And with the PlayStation Vita on the horizon, Nintendo would clearly like to have cornered as much of the handheld market as it can.

Via CVG

You can check out what the Nintendo 3DS will be up against in our PS Vita video: