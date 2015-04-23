Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 teaser is a dystopian feast for the eyes

Everyone knew this was coming. Another year, another Call of Duty.

Activision today released a 3-minute live-action teaser trailer of the next game in the explosion-filled franchise coming from, we assume, developer Treyarch.

The vignette shows us how technology - particularly cybernetics - impacts the human experience, starting off in a positive way with prosthetic limbs and neurally linked hearing aids, and ending with bio-mechanical super soldiers.

Check out the trailer below:

In an almost Deus Ex way, Black Ops III is pawing at some of the biggest issues with technology. Do our electronics enhance our lives, or do they control it? At what point does modern medicine stop and robotics begin?

It makes you stop and think.

In any event, whatever we think about the game right now is only a small piece of the overall picture as the trailer ends with the words "world reveal" and the date April 26, 2015.