Facebook Workplace reveals price rise

Facebook is set to hike the price of its Workplace collaboration suite in a major upheaval of its business products.

From September 2nd, Workplace will be increasing in price, with an entirely new offering also on the way for more advanced customers.

The basic tier, which is set to remain free of charge, will be rebranded as Workplace Essential, with the existing premium tier (currently available for $3 per active user per month) will be rebranded as Workplace Advanced, with the price rising to $4 per active user per month.

Workplace price rise

Facebook will also be launching a new highertier of service called Workplace Enterprise, which will cost $8 per user per month. This new top-tier product will offer a new set of services specifically around guaranteed, quicker support and users will also be the first to get early access to new features.

However there will also be extra "Frontline" add-ons for workers such as cashiers or customer service reps, who will cost an extra $1.50 per person per month.

The costs across all the tiers will now also be for all users, regardless of whether they are active on the service or not.

Asides from the pricing changes, that's about it for the changes, with the features across all tiers remaining the same as they were, meaning you'll still get Groups, Storage, Analytics and much more.

Both Workplace Advanced and Enterprise will be available globally for new customers from 2nd September 2019.

"This is just the next step on our journey to give the world a place to work together," Facebook's Julien Codorniou wrote in a blog post announced the news.

"We’ll continue to develop and refine Workplace in partnership with our customers. And we’ll continue to innovate and build features that make work even faster, bring people even closer, and make company culture even stronger."

Facebook launched Workplace back in 2016 as its attempt to break into the lucrative business market, but it has faced increasing competition from the likes of Slack and Microsoft Teams.

The platform has had some success though, signing up over two million paying customers to date, including the likes of Walmart, Nestle and GSK, as well as more than 150 companies signed up with more than 10,000 employees each.