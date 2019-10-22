Dynabook partners with Microsoft to bring Secured-core PCs to market

Dynabook has announced that it is partnering with Microsoft to offer a new class of Windows 10 Secured-core PCs to its users.

The first Dynabook devices to offer this next-level hardware, software and identity protection are available now which makes the company one of the first manufacturers to bring Secured-core PCs to market.

The Portégé X30-F and Tecra X40-F, which were first announced on July 9, are the first 13” and 14” notebooks to be Dynabook-branded in Europe following the re-brand of Toshiba's computer business in April of this year. These laptops are elegantly designed and come equipped with a range of features intended to provide seamless connectivity and reliability.

The Tecra X50F, announced on September 5, weighs in at just 1.42kg and boasts an impressive 17-hour battery life. The device offers the high brightness of a 15” Sharp IGZO FHD LCD screen without compromising portability, performance or reliability on the go.

Secured-core PCs

Secured-core PCs are designed to handle mission-critical data and protect workers in some of the most data-sensitive industries such as healthcare providers handling medical records and other personally identifiable information (PII), high profile industries targeted by phishing and other attacks and businesses that employ mobile workers who need to be able to access business-critical information outside of the office.

Managing director of Dynabook Europe GmbH, Damian Jaume explained why the company decided to partner with Microsoft to develop its new Secured-core PCs, saying:

“Dramatic developments in digital technologies have fuelled the growth and needs of the mobile workforce. Now in an age of mass data proliferation and an increased threat landscape, organisations need to rapidly adapt to this changing environment. Current network infrastructures were not built with the requirements of today’s security in mind. Devices are often the first line of defence for organisations – but those operating in the most data-sensitive of industries need an added layer of security to ensure comprehensive protection. That is why we’re partnering with Microsoft to develop an integrated hardware and software approach to security.”

Dynabook may be one of the first device manufacturers to offer Secured-core PCs but expect others to follow suit now that Microsoft has officially announced its new security-focused initiative.