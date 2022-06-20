Custom MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 laptops delayed for months

Audio player loading…

If you’re keen on getting the new MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022), Apple’s first laptop with its M2 chip, you may have a wait on your hands, as it looks like some models won’t ship until August.

As Mac Rumors reports (opens in new tab), the shipping delays are hitting custom configurations of the new MacBook Pro 13-inch, so if you configure it to come with 24GB of memory, you’re currently looking at a delivery in the US from between August 3 to August 10.

If you buy the set configurations from Apple, however, you should be able to get it pretty swiftly, with delivery starting on June 24, which is the official launch day of the new laptop.

It’s the same story in the UK, where the base models are available on June 24. However, configuring the memory to 16GB sees the delivery date slip to July 4 – July 6, and upping it to 24GB moves the delivery estimate to August 2 – August 9. Changing the amount of storage can also impact the delivery date.

In Australia, picking 24GB of memory means the new MacBook Pro 13-inch will ship in ‘5 – 6 weeks’, rather than on launch day, as models with less memory will start shipping on.

If you’re happy to go with either of the base models, which come with the M2 chip, 8GB of unified memory and either 256GB or 512GB storage, then you should still get it on launch day at the end of this week.

However, if you want more ambitious specs, including the new 24GB memory option, which is one of the main selling points of the M2 chip, then you may have to wait months to get it.

Analysis: Supply issues persist

(Image credit: Apple)

The news that some MacBook Pro 13-inch models will be delayed is disappointing – but, sadly, not too surprising. We’ve seen some MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) and MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) models become difficult to get hold of, with current shipping estimates for new orders now well into August.

Apple has also publicly indicated that supply issues would impact its products throughout 2022, which could cost the company between $4 and $8 billion.

This makes us particularly worried for the new MacBook Air (M2, 2022). Unlike the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022), the new MacBook Air comes with a complete redesign – as well as the M2 chip – and this could compound supply issues.

Also, while the MacBook Pro 13-inch is set to launch this Friday, June 24, Apple has yet to give a concrete launch date for the new MacBook Air, simply telling us it will launch in ‘July’.

All of this leads us to suspect that the MacBook Air may be quite hard to get hold of, especially if you choose to configure it beyond the base specs. This is one of those times, however, where we hope to be proved wrong.