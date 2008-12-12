Trending
Man makes working Nintendo 'Wii-d'-Mote

By Consoles  

The Hemp-Mote puts the weed into the Wii

Somehow, we don't think this will be become an official Nintendo peripheral
While TechRadar doesn't usually give much thought to gaming modifications, this one caught our eye.

A man going by the name of DHRECK has created what could be the ultimate Wii accessory, the Hemp-Mote.

A sleeve for your Wii-Mote, the device is made from "three kinds of 100 per cent natural hemp string on the outside, while remaining 100 per cent functional on the inside," according to DHRECK's mod-crazy website.

Smoking!

The only drawback to the Hemp-Mote – other than if you set it alight it will cause short-term memory loss and a severe case of the giggles – is that the sleeve is a tad fragile, and "prone to degeneration".

Still, it beats the clinical white plastic of the original Wii-Mote, and is a much better conversation starter – if you can remember the conversation you started in the first place.

