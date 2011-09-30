Google launches Chrome Zone in London store

Google has launched a 'shop-within-a-shop' at the flagship Currys and PC World superstore in London's Tottenham Court Road in order to sell its Chromebooks.

The Chrome Zone has been daubed with a primary Google-style brush, and will look to explain the cloud OS notebooks to the general public.

The only notebook on offer will, of course, be the Samsung Chromebook, with Acer's version yet to launch in this country, despite being badged as 'coming soon' since the launch in June.

Great deal of thought

"We've put a great deal of thought into the design of this Chrome Zone," said Arvind Desikan, head of consumer marketing for Google in the UK and Ireland.

"Chromebooks are the perfect notebook computers for people who live on the web, and offer a faster, safer and more secure online experience, without all the time-consuming and confusing maintenance required by typical computers."

Mark Slater, category director at Dixons Retail, said: "Initial customer response to the launch of Samsung's Chromebook has been excellent and we are expecting a lot of customer interest and excitement now it is in-store.

"It's the most revolutionary laptop on the market and as the leading electrical retailer in the UK we are thrilled that our flagship store has UK exclusivity to showcase this new technology to our customers.

"We have dedicated staff who have been specifically trained in using the Chromebook to demonstrate all its unique benefits and features to customers."