BMW designs new range of gaming PCs

Mesh uses BMW-designed cases in new range of gaming PCs

If you have always wanted a BMW but have never been able to afford one, then perhaps you might get the next best thing this Christmas – a souped-up BMW-designed gaming PC!

Yep. That's right. UK computer manufacturers Mesh have teamed up with the Teutonic petrolheads to design these new PCs which they hope will appeal to gamers.

The company has clearly taken the lead from gaming brands such as Alienware, introducing a barking mad chassis design which is bound to stand out in any gamer's den.

Mesh has kitted out Thermaltake's BMW-designed computer case into what it is calling the ultimate DirectX 11 gaming rig.

The Mesh 7 features a 2.66GHz Intel Core i7-920 quad-core CPU, 6GB of 1666MHz DDR 3 memory in tri-channel configuration, an Asus P6T SE motherboard and an AMD ATI Radeon HD 5970 dual-GPU graphics card.

Masses of storage, Blu-ray and more

You want storage you say? You got it! The Mesh 7 also has a 64GB Samsung SSD for the 64-bit Windows 7 Home Premium OS and a 1TB 3Gb/s Sata drive for data. Plus the (by now almost requisite) Blu-ray drive and DVD writer too

Mesh is also bundling in the Razer Arctosa gaming keyboard and a Razer Copperhead gaming mouse, at an all-in price of £2699.

Not cheap, by any means, but if you are in the market for a monster of a gaming PC, it's worth a look. More over on Mesh's website.