Microsoft confirms Windows 8 upgrade offer UK pricing

Microsoft has revealed that the UK price of its Windows 8 upgrade offer will be £14.99.

The deal, which is intended to encourage people to buy Windows 7 computers now instead of waiting for Windows 8 to land, is running until February 28 2013.

It means that you don't have to wait until Windows 8 gets its full retail release before investing in new hardware, because Microsoft will send an email with your promotion code and purchase instructions as soon as Windows 8 Pro is available.

As well as the future software, your £15 will get you 90 days of Microsoft technical support.

Eager beaver

If you've already picked up a new PC, you can still benefit from the bargain upgrade – you'll have to have purchased a PC with Windows 7 Home Basic, Home Premium, Professional or Ultimate on or after June 2 though.

If you fit that bill, you can go to windowsupgradeoffer.com and register for the £14.99 deal.

