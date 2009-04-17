Computer Aid slams government on PC waste

What might seem like electrical waste to many companies and organisations could well be reused as functioning PCs in developing countries, says Computer Aid International

Leading PC recycling charity Computer Aid has slammed the UK government's latest regulations on new Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE)

The government's consultation is due to come into effect from January 2010, with Computer Aid International urging the government to set clear reuse targets and introduce greater incentives for reuse over recycling.

Computer Aid is recommending reuse targets are added to the WEEE regulations and that the rules on exports of WEEE out of the EU are tightened.

Consumers need waste education

Finally, the charity wants to see more education initiatives to inform consumers, helping to ensure they are fully aware of the various options available to them when they need to get right of old PCs, gadgets and electrical waste.

"While we welcome the leadership of the UK government in encouraging reuse in the WEEE directive, the intention of the regulations has failed as there is no evidence to show that businesses and PCS's are prioritising reuse," said Tony Roberts, Founder of Computer Aid,

"To ensure this is carried out, the government needs to put in place measurements and targets for reuse of working equipment, checks need to be implemented to ensure this is always the preferred method of handling electrical waste, and the benefits of reuse over recycling actively promoted."

Computer Aid stresses that it is "twenty times better for the environment to reuse a PC as 75% of the fossil fuels used over the life-cycle of a PC have already been consumed before the computer is switched on for the very first time."

If you, your business or your school has ICT equipment you wish to donate to a very worthy cause indeed, then you can find out more about Computer Aid International at www.computeraid.org