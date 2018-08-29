Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD F30 offers its best battery life yet

Casio just announced its new smartwatch at IFA 2018, and it comes with Wear OS software, a military-grade durable design and some of the best mapping data you can get on your wrist.

It has a super catchy name - the Pro Trek Smart WSD F30 - and it seems to have limited upgrades over last year's WSD F20. The watch comes with top-end online and offline mapping data that allows you to download a map to your watch so you won't need cellular signal to track your location.

The design is improved upon the last watch, but it still looks to be a hefty device that will take up a lot of space on your wrist. It's smaller than the last generation at 3.9mm narrower and 0.4mm thinner, but we've yet to learn any other design specs.

The watch comes with black, blue or orange elements to the design, depending on which version you go for.

It comes running the latest Wear OS software - including the design changes Google shared today - plus there are a selection of apps that are optimized for the watch including Hole 19, MySwimPro, Zombies Run and ViewRanger.

Time for more adventure

Battery life is the biggest improvement, with Casio claiming it'll allow for a day and a half with normal usage when you're out and about tracking your location thanks to a new algorithm working behind the scenes.

There's a new battery mode called 'Extend' that Casio says will last for three days, but here you'll be tracking your sensor data as well as have access to offline maps when you're on the move.

A battery saving mode is also available that will allow you to use the watch for a whole month, plus you'll be able to see your altimeter, barometer and compass results from the watch even though it has limited features.

We've yet to learn pricing of release date information from Casio, but we hope to learn more about the watch over the course of IFA 2018.