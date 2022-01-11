Call of Duty: Warzone's invisibility glitch rears its head again

Audio player loading…

Call of Duty: Warzone players have discovered that a glitch that renders you mostly invisible is still plaguing the game, less than a week after Raven Software issued a patch to fix it.

Footage of the glitch in action was shared on Reddit (via VGC). While the player's head was visible and they could take damage and be killed, most of their body was invisible. It's also not entirely clear which skin they were wearing at the time.

Originally, this glitch seemed to only affect the "Awoken" Francis skin, which Raven Software says was fixed in a patch that came out on January 5.

Raven is aware that the glitch has persisted and has acknowledged it on its Trello page. It doesn't mention which skins are affected, only saying "Players are reporting that certain skins are appearing as invisible when encountered in-game."

Lack of support

Raven Software is no doubt struggling to keep on top of any technical issues with Call of Duty: Warzone, as its entire QA department, alongside other Activision Blizzard employees, are currently on strike to protest against the studio's decision to lay off members of the team (via Kotaku).

Employees were told that their dismissal was not a result of underperformance or for committing any sackable offences, and despite Call of Duty: Warzone continuing to turn a handsome profit.

The QA team is now on its fifth week of strikes. In a statement to Gamesindustry.biz on January 6, Activision said that "Raven leadership has engaged in dialogue with its staff to hear concerns and explain the company's overall investment in development resources." However, the striking workers say that no such thing had happened.