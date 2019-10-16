Best MacBook Air cases: the top shells and sleeves for MacBook Air

If you've got a MacBook Air, you'd be smart to make sure it's protected. The aluminum chassis on the laptop helps keep it stable and light, but the MacBook Air won't look nearly as nice if that metal gets scratched or dented. That's where a MacBook Air case, skin or sleeve can come in.

MacBook Air cases will offer extra protection for your device, helping keep it safe in the event of falls, scrapes, dents and other mishaps. So, when the worst happens, the case can take the brunt of the accident instead of your expensive MacBook Air. Even if you got a great MacBook Air deal, it's worth it to protect it with a case.

We haven’t had a chance to test all of these cases ourselves, but don’t worry – we here at TechRadar are both Mac and accessory experts, and we’ve used our tech expertise to find the MacBook Air cases on the market right now. And, because we’ve included our exclusive price comparison tool, you can be confident that you’re getting the best MacBook Air case deal on the internet.

(Image credit: Mosiso)

1. Mosiso MacBook Air case

Affordable, all-around protection

Many styles

Top and bottom cover

Screen and keyboard protector included

Mosiso's MacBook Air case is an excellent option for the 13-inch laptop. It offers protection for the top, bottom and sides of the device. These cases even include screen protectors and keyboard covers. And, if simple protection isn't enough, the Mosiso MacBook Air cases come in a wide variety of styles, so you can change up the look of your laptop to whatever suits you. That style even extends to the keyboard cover in many cases. It's all the better when considering the case keeps all the ports available, has ventilation on the bottom, and includes rubber feet so your MacBook Air won't slide around too much.

(Image credit: dbrand)

2. dbrand MacBook Air skin

Superior customization

Complete custom options

Four zone options

No adhesive residue

If you want to protect your MacBook Air while upgrading its style, then dbrand is your best bet. dbrand's textured vinyl skins come in an incredible variety of styles, and you can decide whether you want to cover the top, bottom, palm rest, trackpad, or any combination of these. You can get the protection and look you want. From plain colors to skins that mimic materials like wood and stone, there's an option for you. The skins easily adhere to your device without leaving residue if you want to remove them later.

(Image credit: Dange Dover)

3. Dagne Dover MacBook Air sleeve

Sleeve and carrier in one

Multipurpose

Water-resistant neoprene

Optional straps

If you don't want a case that lives on your MacBook Air permanently, then you can protect your device with a sleeve. And, the Dagne Dover sleeve has Apple's blessing, as it's sold directly on Apple's website. It offers the cushion that comes with neoprene as well as the water resistance. The sleeve includes a secondary pocket inside that can fit a notepad or iPad as well. And, an included strap attaches to the sleeve for easy carrying when you're on the go. Unlike most cases, if you upgrade to a similar-sized laptop later, you'll likely still be able to use the sleeve.

(Image credit: MoKo)

4. MoKo MacBook Air sleeve

Affordable style

Classy style

Soft interior

Magnetic clasp

MoKo's faux leather sleeve for the MacBook Air offers a convenient and classy way to carry your laptop from place to place while keeping it safe. The sleeve shuts securely with a magnetic clasp, but it leaves a small gap so you can plug your charger in while the MacBook Air is inside. The suede-style, felt interior keeps your laptop safe from scuffing. And, an exterior pocket can store papers while an additional card holder can store your ID or a credit card.

(Image credit: Speck)

5. Speck Presidio Clear MacBook Air case

One for the oldies

All-around protection

See-through design

Multi-layer drop defense

If you have an older 13-inch MacBook Air, you may need something a little different. That model from 2010 to 2017 had a different design from the newer models, but Speck has a form-fitting case that can keep it protect so you can get even more longevity out of the laptop. The Presidio Clear case shows through so you can see the original color of your laptop. Meanwhile, its dual-layer design ensures a snug fit while also offering drop protection for falls up to four feet. Showing even more consideration, the design has raised edges, so you can get a better grip of the device and avoid drops in the first place.