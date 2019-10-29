Call of Duty: Modern Warfare perks: best CoD perks for your playstyle

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare perks are the best way to truly customize your style of play. You can have up to five loadouts that you can switch between, and each of these allows you to chop and change your tactics as the match demands.

While weapons are an integral part of this layer of strategy; it’s really the perks that are the stars of the show. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, each of the custom loadouts can be altered once you hit level four in the multiplayer progression. You can change between a fast assault playstyle, one focussed on stealth, or just one that is all about explosions. All you need to do is pick the right perks.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare perks

The perks are split into three groups. These aren’t necessarily groups of similar perks, but probably just groups that stop specific builds from becoming too powerful. The important thing to keep in mind is that you’ll unlock extra ones as you level up, but you should always try and choose three that will help you play how you want to.

There are no right or wrong choices here, but you should definitely consider whether or not you will benefit from the perks you’ve chosen. For example, if you prefer to play as a sniper who rarely moves, then the Double Time perk probably isn’t the right choice for you. It’s also worth choosing good perks for the map you’re going to be playing or the mode. Every single one of these can benefit you if you choose wisely.

(Image credit: Activision)

Perk 1

Double Time: Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement by 30%.

E.O.D.: Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire. Hack enemy Claymores, Proximity Mines, C4, and Trophy Systems.

Overkill: Carry two primary weapons (unlocks at level 8).

Scavenger: Resupply ammo from dead players (unlocks at level 18).

Cold-Blooded: Undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alert (unlocks at level 29).

Quick Fix: Killing players, capturing objectives and holding objectives will increase your health regeneration rate (unlocks at level 42).

Perk 2

Restock: Recharge equipment over 30 seconds.

Hardline: Killstreaks cost one less kill.

High Alert: Your vision pulses when enemies outside your view see you (unlocks at level 11).

Ghost: Undetectable by UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Immune to snapshot grenades (unlocks at level 24).

Kill Chain: Killstreak kills count toward your next killstreaks. Only applies to killstreaks earned this life (unlocks at level 34).

Pointman: Turn your killstreaks into scorestreaks (unlocks at level 49).

Perk 3

Tune Up: Reduces the charge time of field upgrades by 33%.

Amped: Faster weapon swap and rocket launcher reload speed.

Shrapnel: Spawn with an extra piece of lethal equipment. Explosive damage delays enemy health regeneration (unlocks at level 13).

Battle Hardened: Reduces the strength of enemy flash, stun, and EMP grenades (unlocks at level 26).

Spotter: See enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Mark them for your team by aiming down sights (unlocks at level 38).

Tracker: Enemies leave behind a footprint trail. See markers at enemy death locations and hide the death markers of enemies you kill (unlocks at level 51).