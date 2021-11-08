There has never been a better time to snap up this top password manager

Over half of people who go online make the mistake of reusing passwords or using personal information, increasing the risks of cyber threats.

An easy way to minimize this risk is to keep all your credentials in one place using a leading password manager, which also make it simple to generate unique and secure passwords.

One of the most well-trusted companies in this space is Keeper Security, which is currently offering its two most popular multi-year plans at a 40% discount.

$20.98/year Keeper Unlimited Plan: $34.99 $20.98/year | 1 user

Save 40% - The perfect plan for a single user, with features including unlimited password storage, strong password generation, autofill, biometric login and more. Offer ends November 30.

$44.98/year Keeper Family Plan: $74.99 $44.98/year | 5 users

Save 40% - Up to five users get all the awesome features of the Unlimited plan, plus a personal private vault for sensitive files. Offer ends November 30.

Users can store an unlimited number of passwords in secure vaults with both Keeper Unlimited and Family plans, as well as utilizing advanced security features such as 2FA, biometric authentication and dark web monitoring.

In addition to everything available with the single-user Unlimited plan, the Family plan supports up to five users, each with their own private vault and 10GB of secure cloud storage.

The Keeper Unlimited plan is normally offered for $34.99/£29.99 per year, but is now available for $20.98/17.98. The price of the Family plan, meanwhile, has been cut from $74.99/£71.99 to just $44.98/£43.18.

Why is this a great deal?

Keeper Security offers an attractive combination of convenience and security, which means securing your online accounts and shielding against identity theft is no longer a chore.

The addition of a secure password generator incentivizes users to always create unique passwords for every account, while the autofill and biometrics options make it simple to access those passwords from any device and any location.

More than just password storage, Keeper also provides a safe vault for other sensitive files and information, including your SSN, licenses, and more.