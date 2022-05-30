JB Hi-Fi's big games sale brings tempting offers on consoles, accessories and more

Sale season has kicked off in Australia once again, with the lead up to EOFY 2022 already bringing some fantastic offers from local retailers – particularly if you're an avid gamer.
JB Hi-Fi is one such retailer, diving into the sale season head-first with its Big Games Sale (opens in new tab), which serves up some great offers on a variety of gaming items, including consoles, games, gaming chairs, headphones, streaming equipment and more.
Key among these deal items is a nice offer on the Xbox Series S (opens in new tab) – while the console itself has only received a small AU$30 discount on the RRP, you also get a bonus AU$50 JB Hi-Fi gift card thrown in for good measure.
As with any sales event, some discounts are better than others, so we've taken the liberty of highlighting some of the more tempting offers below, with deals on consoles, games accessories and more.
If games are what you're after, you're in luck, because JB has a large range of '2 for AU$30' games on offer, which are also available on their own for the very reasonable price of AU$19. That includes PS5 titles such as Battlefield 2042 and Watch Dogs: Legion, so your chances of snagging a bargain are high.
Xbox Series S (512GB) + bonus AU$50 gift card |
AU$499 AU$469 (opens in new tab) (save AU$30)
If you've been experiencing a serious case of FOMO for such games as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, you may want to consider the Xbox Series S as a more affordable entry-point into Microsoft's console ecosystem. JB is offering AU$30 off the console's RRP, which isn't the cheapest price around at the moment, but it does get you a bonus AU$50 gift card if you buy before 8/06/2022, which makes it pretty worthwhile.
JB Hi-Fi's best games deals
All gaming titles below are AU$19 each, or 2 for AU$30.
- Battlefield 2042 (PS5): AU$19 (opens in new tab)
- Battlefield 2042 (PC): AU$19 (opens in new tab)
- Battlefield 2042 (Xbox): AU$19 (opens in new tab)
- Watch Dogs Legion (PS5): AU$19 (opens in new tab)
- Watch Dogs Legion (Xbox): AU$19 (opens in new tab)
- Outriders Day One Edition (PS5): AU$19 (opens in new tab)
- Outriders Day One Edition (Xbox): AU$19 (opens in new tab)
- Outriders Day One Edition (PS4): AU$19 (opens in new tab)
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4): AU$19 (opens in new tab)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Xbox): AU$19 (opens in new tab)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PS5): AU$19 (opens in new tab)
- Days Gone (PS4): AU$19 (opens in new tab)
JB Hi-Fi's best accessories deals
- Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair:
AU$499AU$369 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense controller (White):
AU$99AU$79 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense controller (Blue):
AU$99AU$79 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense controller (Pink):
AU$99AU$79 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense controller (Black):
AU$99AU$79 (opens in new tab)
- PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headphones (White):
AU$159AU$139 (opens in new tab)
- Logitech G733 Gaming Headphones (Black):
AU$299AU$249 (opens in new tab)
- Logitech G733 Gaming Headphones (Lilac):
AU$299AU$249 (opens in new tab)
- Logitech G733 Gaming Headphones (Blue):
AU$299AU$249 (opens in new tab)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Optical Gaming Keyboard (White):
AU$189AU$139 (opens in new tab)
- Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Optical Gaming Keyboard (Black):
AU$189AU$139 (opens in new tab)
- Logitech G560 Computer Speakers (PC): AU$199 (opens in new tab)
- Razer BlackShark V2 (White)
AU$299AU$209 (opens in new tab)
- Razer BlackShark V2 (Black)
AU$299AU$209 (opens in new tab)
- HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone:
AU$219AU$149 (opens in new tab)
- Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse:
AU$279AU$199 (opens in new tab)
- Logitech G923 Trueforce Sim Racing Wheel (PC/PS4/PS5):
AU$599AU$499 (opens in new tab)
We hope you found a great deal listed above! If not, you can expect many more deals to come when the end of financial year sales start to roll in next month. We suggest bookmarking our EOFY 2022 page and coming back to check it as we'll be updating it frequently with the best deals throughout the entire event. See you then!