JB Hi-Fi's big games sale brings tempting offers on consoles, accessories and more

Sale season has kicked off in Australia once again, with the lead up to EOFY 2022 already bringing some fantastic offers from local retailers – particularly if you're an avid gamer.

JB Hi-Fi is one such retailer, diving into the sale season head-first with its Big Games Sale (opens in new tab), which serves up some great offers on a variety of gaming items, including consoles, games, gaming chairs, headphones, streaming equipment and more.

Key among these deal items is a nice offer on the Xbox Series S (opens in new tab) – while the console itself has only received a small AU$30 discount on the RRP, you also get a bonus AU$50 JB Hi-Fi gift card thrown in for good measure.

As with any sales event, some discounts are better than others, so we've taken the liberty of highlighting some of the more tempting offers below, with deals on consoles, games accessories and more.

If games are what you're after, you're in luck, because JB has a large range of '2 for AU$30' games on offer, which are also available on their own for the very reasonable price of AU$19. That includes PS5 titles such as Battlefield 2042 and Watch Dogs: Legion, so your chances of snagging a bargain are high.

(opens in new tab) Bonus offer Xbox Series S (512GB) + bonus AU$50 gift card | AU$499 AU$469 (opens in new tab) (save AU$30) If you've been experiencing a serious case of FOMO for such games as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, you may want to consider the Xbox Series S as a more affordable entry-point into Microsoft's console ecosystem. JB is offering AU$30 off the console's RRP, which isn't the cheapest price around at the moment, but it does get you a bonus AU$50 gift card if you buy before 8/06/2022, which makes it pretty worthwhile.

JB Hi-Fi's best games deals

All gaming titles below are AU$19 each, or 2 for AU$30.

JB Hi-Fi's best accessories deals

We hope you found a great deal listed above! If not, you can expect many more deals to come when the end of financial year sales start to roll in next month. We suggest bookmarking our EOFY 2022 page and coming back to check it as we'll be updating it frequently with the best deals throughout the entire event. See you then!