Best Black Friday 2022 laptop deals in Australia

With Black Friday just around the corner, you can already sneak in some early deals on laptops from a range of leading retailers. Officially kicking off on November 25 this year, we’re expecting to see some great bargains across a range of laptops. Whether you’re after something for work, play or just general everyday use, there’ll likely be a bargain just right for you.

It can be overwhelming with the wide range of laptops with different specs available, and to help we’ll be gathering all the best laptop deals before, during and just after Black Friday right here. We’ll leave no stone unturned and bring you the best bargains across major names including Apple, Microsoft, Lenovo, Dell and more so you can pick up your next portable gadget for a bargain price.

So whether you’re after a beast of a machine to play the latest games on or you need a new device to help you study, scroll down to see the best deals on laptops during the 2022 Black Friday sales in Australia.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2022) | M2 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,899 AU$1,717 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$182) Amazon frequently has a 10% discount across its MacBooks offerings... and given that Apple products don't see much of a discount across the board, it's a pretty sweet deal. We're holding out some hope that we'll see a bigger discount closer to Black Friday, but if you don't want to risk missing out, this one right here is a powerful device at a decent price.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro (2021) | M1 Pro / 16GB / 512GB SSD | AU$2999 AU$2,697 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$302) Sure, this isn't a massive discount, but Apple products don't often see big savings even during the biggest sales event of the year. 10% off the RRP for this 2021 powerhouse is a pretty sweet find and for AU$2,697 you'll be getting a portable and powerful machine with a 14-inch screen and the M1 Pro chip. Keen to grab one at this price, jump on to Amazon to score this deal.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro | Ryzen 7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU$2,399 AU$1,599 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) (save AU$800) It's rare that you'll find such a powerful machine at this price. The Legion 5 Pro boasts a pretty sweet spec sheet – this particular model comes with a Ryzen 7 chip paired with an RTX 3050 GPU so you'll be getting some great performance while playing a range of games. Also loaded with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you can currently save AU$800 off this beast during Lenovo's 2022 Black Friday sales.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad E14 | Ryzen 5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SDD | AU$1,779 AU$1,059 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) (save AU$720) This ThinkPad E14 is the definition of dependable with its AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB storage. With a 14-inch antiglare display, you'll get 100% colour accuracy in this gadget that is perfect for working on while out and about. Pick one up for only AU$1,059 – a saving off 40% off it's regular price.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050| AU$4,839 AU$2,959 at Lenovo (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,880) Boasting power and performance, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is a highlight of Lenovo's Black Friday sales. Packed with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this 16-inch laptop is a flexible all-in-one option suitable for both work and play. Save over AU$1,800 when picking one up during 2022's Black Friday sale.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16 (5620) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,148.30 AU$1,288.30 (opens in new tab) (save AU$860) After an everyday laptop for general work and browsing? Dell's Inspiron range of laptops don't boast the power of the more premium XPS machines, but they do still offer a decent performance for everyday tasks. The 16-inch model is now just over AU$1,288 and comes with a 12th-gen Intel i7 chip, 16GB of RAM and plenty of storage with its 512GB SSD. While still quite a slim gadget, the Inspirons also offer a wider port selection than the XPS machines.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (3511) | i7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,398.10 AU$992.10 (opens in new tab) (save AU$406) With an 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, this Dell Inspiron 15 is now on clearance, with its price slashed to under $1K ahead of the official Black Friday date. While you won't be getting many bells and whistles here, its chip is paired with 8GB of RAM so you'll still be able to breeze through any coursework and enjoy everyday browsing on this machine.

(opens in new tab) Dell Vostro 5620 (16-inch) | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD | AU$2,368.30 AU$1,420.30 (opens in new tab) (save AU$948) Designed specifically for work, Dell's Vostro range is one of those rare laptops that come with an SD card reader. With a 12th-gen Intel CPU, 16 inches of screen real estate and more than enough memory and storage for anything you throw at it, plus a generous 40% discount, this a more than tempting Black Friday work purchase.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 (9315) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,598.20 AU$1,948.28 at Dell (opens in new tab) (save AU$650) Pick up the 2022 model of Dell’s excellent XPS laptop for a little less this Black Friday. We think it’s one of the best Ultrabooks you can buy and were impressed when we reviewed (opens in new tab) this exact model. It has a gorgeous design and easy portability, plus it's good for productivity tasks. Being so thin does mean it only comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports though, but if that's not a deal breaker a saving of AU$650 is a bargain.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$3,498 AU$2,448 at Dell (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,050) With a touch bar above the keyboard and a completely borderless trackpad below it, the XPS 13 Plus is Dell's attempt at shaking up the laptop market. While the design is nice, it does pose some accessibility issues for the vision impaired so it might be best to skip this one if you fall into this category. Also, like the XPS, it also only comes with two thunderbolt 4 ports.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15 (9520) | i7 / 32GB / 1TB SSD / RTX 3050 Ti | AU$4,798.20 AU$3,598.20 at Dell (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,200) Boasting a 15-inch OLED display powered by a RTX 3050 Ti GPU, the Dell XPS 15 is a machine that will allow you to get some playtime in between work, offering a great all-in-one option. Currently down by 25%, it's definitely worth considering if you need a laptop with a bit more real estate and variety to offer.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 17 (9720) | i7 / 32GB / 1TB / RTX 3060 | AU$6,598.90 AU$4,288.90 at Dell (opens in new tab) (save AU$2,310) A 15-inch screen not enough? Dell's got you covered. This 17-inch model is the latest you can get in the XPS range. Packed with a lot of system memory, storage and boasting the power of an RTX 3060, this machine will have you working and playing to your heart's content, plus score a whopping 35% off during Dell's Black Friday sales.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Flow Z13 | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD| AU$2,299 AU$1,599 at JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab) (save AU$700) We were pretty impressed with the Asus ROG Flow Z13 laptop (opens in new tab) when we got our hands on it, even if our review model had some beefier specs. Even still, this particular one comes with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, so you'll still be getting some kick out of this machine with a 13.4-inch FHD touch screen also in the mix. And now you can pick this one up for only AU$1,599, with the Asus Pen also included.

(opens in new tab) MSI Stealth 15M gaming gaptop| i7-1280P / RTX 3060, 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,529 AU$1,949 at Mwave (opens in new tab) (save AU$580) Sitting in that sweet spot for both quality performance and value for money, the MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop is currently on sale with Mwave for a saving of 22% off. Packed with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 chip paired with the RTX 3060, you'll not only get good gaming performance, but also be treated to colour accuracy and smooth gameplay on its 1080p screen. On the lighter end for gaming laptops, this one is also suitable to bring around for general work and study as well.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook | AU$679 AU$399 at JB Hi-Fi (opens in new tab)(save AU$280) With an 11-inch touch screen and detachable keyboard, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is a device suitable for anyone who's constantly on-the-go. Offering up 128GB of storage with 8GB of RAM, this device has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor so it's most suitable for every day use and work. Save a total of AU$280 when grabbing one from JB Hi-Fi.

A lot of deals during Black Friday will be on older stock that retailers and manufacturers are trying to move along. So while you might find a huge price cut on a laptop, you shouldn't be surprised to discover that its processor is three years old. This won’t always be a deal breaker though as some older CPUs, such as the Intel Core i7-8500U, will still give you a decent laptop to get some work done.

Still, it's important to keep the current generation of processors for laptops in mind, so keep an eye out for Intel Processors with either a 10 or 11 in front of their model numbers, such as the Intel Core i7-10710U. 9th generation processors will still get the job done, but anything with an 8th-gen or older Intel Core processor isn’t worth your time unless it has a serious discount attached. That’s because if you're looking to then upgrade in a few years, 8th-gen and older processors will have both a huge reduction in resale value and potentially sluggish performance depending on what you want to use the machine for.

With MacBooks, that can become slightly less of an issue, even if MacBooks do still follow the trends of all Apple products with slowing down the older they get and the beefier the OS updates become. That said, you generally know what you're going to get from a MacBook and if you're in the market for one your biggest choice in this area will likely be more what size hard drive you want. Smaller hard drives will give you what you need for general use, but it could be worth looking out for bigger sizes that are only a little more expensive and will double your storage depending on your needs.

Finally, keep an eye on RAM offerings for laptops. You will want at least 8GB of RAM on a Windows laptop, with a minimum of 16GB if you're hoping to do any heavy work, while you can get away with 4GB on some Chromebooks. Generally, though, we definitely recommend going for at least 8GB where possible.

When will Black Friday deals start for laptops in 2022? While some retailers will launch early Black Friday deals in the week leading up, the official kick off date for Black Friday this year is on November 25. Deals will continue over that weekend, through to Cyber Monday on November 28. It’s also likely that a lot of deals will continue past November 28, although availability will be dependent on stock levels as some top deals might sell out sooner rather than later.

There are a few places you’ll be able to snatch a good deal on a Laptop during Black Friday, with top brands such as Microsoft, Lenovo, HP and Dell set to offer sales across their respective sites.

We’ve also historically seen marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon offer up deals across a wide variety of laptops as well, sometimes with additional coupons or vouchers so that you can save even more off the listing’s deal price. JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys are some other retailers that we predict will have some bargains on MacBooks, ThinkPads and more.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, with Cyber Monday just after on November 28. With these two major sales events so close together, you might be wondering if it's better to buy a laptop on Black Friday or wait a few days for Cyber Monday?

In the past, Black Friday has offered up the best deals on TVs and other home appliances, while the best tech deals on items like laptops and computers often waited for Cyber Monday. In more recent years, though, these lines have been blurred, so there’s no clear distinction between what deals will be offered up on Black Friday compared to Cyber Monday.

While there might be some new deals that pop up on Cyber Monday, we now rarely see better laptop deals than those that start on Black Friday. Considering this, we recommend jumping on a Black Friday deal as soon as you see something suitable for you in order to avoid disappointment if the product sells out.

In 2022, Black Friday deals on laptops will be dependent on a few things. We’re likely going to see laptops with 11th generation Intel Core processors land some great deals with 12th-gen CPUs having become more popular in laptops over the last 12 months. Of course, these 12th-gen chips are very good, but that doesn't mean you should rule out 11th-gen or even 10th-gen CPUs – these chips perform perfectly well and laptops with these in their specs are also even more likely to snag deals this Black Friday.

On the fruitier side of things, Apple has continued to sell the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) alongside the MacBook Air (M2, 2022). Generally, once Apple launches a new model, the older one gets discontinued. In this instance, however, with Apple keeping the M1 version on the market it gives buyers a more affordable alternative to the M2 model. With this in mind, it’s possible we might see some Black Friday deals on the M1 MacBook Air, which is a solid laptop in itself.

While Nvidia’s latest graphics cards, the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 are specifically for desktop gaming PCs, there’s also a possibility that we might see the RTX 4000 laptop graphics card launching soon. This means there’s potential for generous price cuts on gaming laptops this Black Friday as well.