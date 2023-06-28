Amazon Prime Day Meta Quest 2 deals 2023: what to expect this year

The Prime Day Meta Quest 2 deals are fast approaching and mean that we're likely to see the esteemed piece of virtual reality gear sell for some of its lowest-recorded rates to date. That's because we now know that the successor hardware is coming in just a few months which will mean the parent company will be keen to move as much older inventory as it can to make way for the new generation.

That's the most exciting thing about the upcoming Prime Day Meta Quest 2 deals in our opinion. For as much as we love some of the best VR headsets, they aren't exactly the cheapest addition to your setup. Even though the Meta Quest 2 is far from the priciest option, even being considerably cheaper than the PSVR 2, bundles and standalone prices do range on the higher end of things. This means that finding a deal or a discount really can make all the difference.

What makes Meta Quest 2 stand out in the heavily competitive field of VR headsets is that it is standalone, meaning you don't need a powerful PC or a console like the PS5 to power it. It goes a long way to taking the sting out of the price of investment, which currently sits at $299.99 / £299 for the 128GB model and $349.99 / £349.99 for the 256GB version. It's an ideal way to play some of the best VR games, and we've even curated some of the best Oculus Quest 2 games for the platform specifically.

Today's best Meta Quest 2 deals

It's essential to keep an eye on the top deals for the Meta Quest 2 deals in the lead-up to Prime Day as you never know when the most significant saving might crop up. We've seen some pretty significant deals already appear in advance, like a 25% price drop on the headset itself with a few weeks still to go. We've highlighted some of the best Meta Quest 2 deals on both the gear and accompanying accessories so you'll know what to look out for.

AMAZON PRIME DAY Meta Quest 2 DEALS: FAQS

Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to access the Prime Day Meta Quest 2 deals? As with any Prime Day deals, you will need an active Prime membership in order to access the deals available on Prime Day, but there are additional benefits alongside this day of deals to help sell the service. In addition to the savings you'll make on Prime Day, you'll also have access to both Prime Video and Prime Gaming, alongside next-day delivery for the vast majority of items.

When will the Prime Day Meta Quest 2 deals begin in 2023? We're already seeing some deals slip through the cracks for general customers, but since Prime Day 2023 kicks off on July 11-12 this year, we are expecting more significant savings to start popping up closer to those dates. The offers we have seen now aren't exactly ground-breaking, so it's worth keeping a close eye just in case an unmissable deal appears over the day itself.

Our Prime Day Meta Quest 2 deals predictions

Although the Meta Quest 2 isn't currently the lowest price we've seen it at, it's definitely on track to offer a significant saving once Prime Day arrives. We're already seeing a 25% price drop in the headset itself, savings of 20% on the headset and link cable, and 27% on the headset and carrying case bundle. With Prime Day still a few weeks away, we expect these deals to grow as we get closer to the event.

The deals don't stop at the headset itself either. Even the accompanying accessories are receiving discounts already, such as the Turtle Beach Fuel Compact charging station which has dropped by around 5%, and we expect this to continue into Prime Day.

Last year's deals

The previous Prime Day Meta Quest 2 deals saw minor savings on the all-in-one VR hardware, whether that meant as part of a bundle or small discounts on the system on its own. With the announcement of Meta Quest 3, we're hoping for much deeper savings for the current generation this time around.

