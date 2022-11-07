Zyro vs Squarespace: Which website builder is best for SMBs?

Whether you're a small business owner, a freelance writer, or a passionate blogger, chances are you need a website. And these days, there's no need to shell out big bucks to have one professionally designed and built.

Although, with so many website builder (opens in new tab) services on the market, it can be tough to know which one is right for you.

We've tested and compared two of the most popular website builders on the market: Zyro (opens in new tab) and Squarespace (opens in new tab), to help you choose which one is better for SMB websites.

Pricing

Zyro has two price plans - the website plan and the business plan. The website plan is $2.99/month and includes unlimited pages, 10GB of storage, and site stats. The business plan is $3.99/month and includes everything in the Pro plan plus unlimited storage, priority support, and e-commerce functionality.

Squarespace on the other hand, has four price plans for its website builder services - Personal, Business, Basic Commerce, and Advanced Commerce. The Personal plan is $12/month and includes unlimited pages, a free domain for one year, Video Storage, and e-commerce functionality.

The Business plan is $23/month and includes everything in the Personal plan plus professional email from Google Workspace, SEO Features for Site Visibility, Squarespace Extensions, and advanced ecommerce features.

The Basic Commerce plan is $27/month and includes everything in the Business plan plus features like abandoned cart recovery and product filtering. The Advanced Commerce plan is $49/month and includes everything in the Basic Commerce plan plus features like customer accounts and gift cards.

Here, you can see that Zyro is cheaper than Squarespace, therefore, if you are on a tight budget, Zyro could be the builder for you. However, if you need advanced ecommerce features like abandoned cart recovery, product filtering, customer accounts, and gift cards, then Squarespace is the best option.

Template

Squarespace offers a wide range of templates across different categories like business, portfolio, and ecommerce. Its templates are clean and modern, with most of them being responsive.

This means that it will adjust according to the device your website visitors are using, whether it’s a desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone. Responsive design is important because it ensures that your website will look good on all devices and will provide a good user experience.

Zyro also offers a wide range of templates, but its selection is not as diverse as Squarespace’s. Zyro does have responsive templates, but not all of them are mobile-friendly. This means that some of their templates may not look as good on mobile devices as they do on desktop computers.

However, Zyro does offer more flexibility when it comes to customization. With Zyro, you can edit the HTML and CSS code of your template to customize it to your needs.

If you’re looking for a platform that offers more flexibility when it comes to customization, Zyro takes the lead in this department.

A TechRadar Pro blog created using Zyro website builder (Image credit: Future)

Features and add-ons

Zyro offers a wide range of features and add-ons to help you build a website that suits your needs. With Zyro, you can create a custom domain name, choose from over 500 templates, add ecommerce functionality, and more. Plus, Zyro offers a wide range of integrations, including Google Analytics, and MailChimp.

Squarespace on the other hand, also offers a wide range of features and add-ons to help you build the perfect website. With Squarespace, you'll have access to variety of templates, the ability to create a custom domain name, ecommerce functionality, and more.

Additionally, Squarespace integrates with several third-party applications, including Google Analytics, Mailchimp, Facebook Messenger, and Stripe. Overall, Squarespace offers more features and add-ons with the inclusion of Facebook messenger and stripe compared to Zyro.

A TechRadar Pro blog created using Squarespace website builder (Image credit: Future)

Ease of use

When it comes to user-friendliness, both Zyro and Squarespace get high marks. However, we have to give the edge to Zyro. One of the things that makes Zyro's site builder so user-friendly is its drag-and-drop editor.

With this feature, you can simply drag and drop elements onto your web page without messing with code. This is a huge time-saver, and it means that anyone can create a beautiful website with Zyro—no matter their level of technical expertise.

Although Squarespace also has a drag-and-drop editor, it isn't quite as user-friendly as Zyro's. In our experience, we found that we had to do a bit more fiddling around with code in order to get things looking the way we wanted them to on Squarespace.

Extensions and integrations

Both Zyro and Squarespace offer a wide range of extensions and integrations that allow you to connect your website with other applications and services. With both platforms, you can integrate with Google Analytics, Mailchimp, live chat (opens in new tab), WhatsApp Chat, Facebook Pixel, and more.

However, Zyro goes further to include additional integrations of open APIs that aren't supported by Squarespace. By contrast, Squarespace doesn't use open APIs—this means that it can be more difficult to find third-party add-ons or plugins that are compatible with Squarespace. So if you need a wider range of integration options, then Zyro might be the better choice for you.

(Image credit: Zyro)

Customer support

Zyro offers customer support through a few different channels: email, phone, live chat, and a comprehensive help center. Email support is available 24/7, and the live chat team is available from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm EST. The help center is packed with useful articles, how-tos, and FAQs that cover just about every aspect of using Zyro to build your website. And if you can't find what you're looking for in the help center, the email and live chat teams are there to assist.

However, Squarespace offers customer support through email which is available 24/7, and the live chat team is available from Monday to Friday, 3 am to 10 pm EST. It also has helpful articles and FAQs section that cover everything from creating your Squarespace account to adding ecommerce functionality to your site.

However, Zyro does have a slight edge when it comes to customer support with the inclusion of 24/7 customer support via phone. So if you prefer a platform you can contact via email, phone, and live chat, Zyro is a better option. However, if you are okay with only email and live chatting, then Squarespace is best for you.

Final verdict

All in all, both Zyro and Squarespace are great options for building a high-quality website. If you're looking for an easy-to-use platform with lots of features, then Zyro is the better choice. But if you need more flexibility when it comes to integrations and extensions, then Squarespace might be a better fit for you.