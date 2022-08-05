OnePlus 10T vs iQoo 9T: Which one's the tougher champ?

As we’re past mid-way through the year, premium and flagship devices from some of the biggest brands will soon be arriving. So far, all eyes are on the top-tier chipsets from MediaTek and Qualcomm camp.

Qualcomm had only recently announced its refreshed Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets this year. While the chipset does provide 30% more power efficiency, there is just a 10% improvement in performance from the previous flagship chipset. The new chipsets also offer better thermal management for devices this time around.

While it’s an early stage for the premium smartphone market in India, the OnePlus 10T and the iQoo 9T are currently the only affordable choices. We compare the two devices since they come at the same price point with similar specifications.

OnePlus 10T vs iQoo 9T: Pricing and availability

Two of the variants of the OnePlus 10T and the iQoo 9T are priced the same - 8GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 49,999 and 12GB RAM/256GB storage at Rs 54,999.

While the OnePlus 10T does come in a 16GB RAM with 256GB storage variant at Rs 55,999, it might not be long before iQoo announced their variant as well. However, if you’re interested in getting 16GB of RAM on either of these devices, it would be better to expand it virtually and use the 256GB of storage.

OnePlus 10T vs iQoo 9T: Design and display

From the first hands-on with the device, the OnePlus 10T does share the same design aesthetics as the OnePlus 10 Pro. The only few features that are missing are the Hasselblad branding and the iconic alert slider. If not for the absence of the latter, the OnePlus 10T would have had the edge over the iQoo 9T.

But again, both of these devices are on a level playing field here offering 120Hz AMOLED displays with support for HDR10+. Both displays are vibrant too and come with a flat design with punch-hole selfie cameras. However, the iQoo 9T seems to be immersive for watching movies and playing games due to the slightly larger size. And it also features a higher brightness of up to 1500 nits.

OnePlus 10T vs iQoo 9T: Specifications and features

On paper, the OnePlus 10T and the iQoo 9T feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The base variants come with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The internal storages are UFS 3.1 and the RAM is LPDDR5.

The iQoo 9T comes with an additional custom V1 Plus chipset that is designed by the parent company, Vivo. It was first showcased in the Vivo X80 series smartphones. With the help of the secondary chip, the smartphone can process images faster and also improve gaming performance by maintaining the frame rates.

OnePlus 10T vs iQoo 9T: Camera

The OnePlus 10T features a triple-camera setup at the rear. It comes with a 50MP primary lens with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a secondary 8MP ultrawide and a third 2MP macro lens. The primary lens has a large 1/1.5" inch sensor.

The iQoo 9T comes with a Samsung GN5 sensor on the primary 50MP camera, a 13MP ultrawide lens (which also supports macro shots) and a 12MP lens for portrait shots. Combined with the V1 Plus chip, the smartphone offers to take better photos, especially in low-light conditions.

OnePlus 10T vs iQoo 9T: Battery

The OnePlus 10T features a 4,800 mAh battery pack. The company is also adding a 150W fast charger in the box this time around. Unlike the OnePlus 10R which came with either 80W or 120W charging variants, the latest faster charging is available with all variants of the OnePlus 10T. However, the company has sacrificed the alert slider to make way for the new sensors.

iQoo 9T offers a slightly smaller 4,700 mAh battery and comes with a 120W Flash charger.

OnePlus 10T vs iQoo 9T: Takeaway

This could be by far a tough question to answer. But, which smartphone is a tougher champ at Rs 49,999?

While it's too early to give a verdict, the OnePlus gains a slight advantage over the iQoo 9T with the marginally larger battery and the fast charging. So, for someone who wants to quickly top up their device just before they leave for work, the OnePlus 10T is a good choice. OnePlus has also been more consistent with its camera performance, including the Nord 2T. The latter uses the same sensors and images do come out well. Also, OxygenOS provides a better experience for Android than the competition.

The iQoo 9T on the other hand is a well-designed smartphone that can still hold its own. The company has made it clear the smartphone is aimed at gaming enthusiasts. It comes with a bright display, a dependable camera and good build quality. Additionally, it brings the V1 Plus chip from the Vivo X80 series to a smartphone that cost the price. The company still needs to work on improving some aspects of FuntouchOS to make it a more interesting choice over other competing smartphones too.