The latest model of Sennheiser's Momentum Wireless headphones line looks great, sound fantastic, and offers brilliant noise-cancelation on top of cool smart features like built-in Tile tracking. That all comes at a price though, and we're not sure that high cost is justified.

If you've ever bought a pair of really good noise-canceling headphones, you'll know how easy it is to become attached to them – and conversely, how easy it can be to misplace them.

Frantically searching your house for your favorite cans is annoying, but the latest Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones pack Tile tracking technology, so you'd never need lose them again.

We saw the third-gen noise-canceling headphones in action at IFA 2019, and so far, we're impressed.

Price and availability

The new Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones are currently only available in black, with an off-white variant coming in November 2019.

There's no getting around it: these headphones are very expensive at $399.95 (around £280 / AU$500), just surpassing our favorite noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3, which come in at $349 (£300 / AU$499).

Design

The Sennheiser Momentum Wireless (2019) certainly stand out from the headphones crowd, with a sleek, minimalist housing and metallic hardware. We tested the off-white model that's coming soon, but they also come in black.

The headband is adjustable thanks to pearl-blasted stainless steel sliders held in place by a shiny logo-adorned button.

The earcups are made from sheepskin leather, which unfortunately means these headphones are unsuitable for those who avoid using animal products; for those that aren't bothered by this, they do feel very comfortable and soft.

The foldable headband is also made from the same plush material, which makes the third-gen cans suitable for long listening sessions.

These latest Momentum Wireless headphones do away with the fiddly buttons of their predecessors. Now, the power button is gone entirely, replaced with an automatic on/off function that tracks when you fold up or unfold the headphones.

Features and battery life

Those long listening sessions are made possible by the new Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones' 17-hour battery life.

At a first glance, that battery life sounds rather good, but compare it to the 30 hours offered by Sony's WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones, and it doesn't seem quite so impressive. Still, it's enough to get you through a week's worth of commuting.

You can summon your device's voice assistant via a dedicated button, whether you use Siri or Google Assistant; Sennheiser says that support for Amazon Alexa is set to join the team "soon" as well.

Setting these cans apart from the competition is their built-in Tile tracker, which means they're difficult to misplace. Using the Tile app, you can 'call' your headphones any time you can't find them, which is a fantastic feature for forgetful types.

Noise cancelation and sound performance

When we tested the new Sennheiser Momentum Wireless headphones, we were impressed by their capability for noise cancelation. Trying them on in a busy showroom, we found that most of the environmental sound was blocked out, allowing us to enjoy our music in peace.

There's also a handy Transparent Hearing function, which allows environmental sound to pass through the cans when you need to focus on your surroundings.

With 42mm transducers, these headphones are made to replicate the "balanced depth and precision of a studio recording" – and we feel they go some way to achieving this.

Listening to Massive Attack's Teardrop, we were treated to piano and bass that sounded warm but not overpowering, while treble frequencies sounded detailed and accurate.

Vocals, while delicate, came across with clarity. Next, we listened to Feist's Mushaboom, in which plucked acoustic guitar sounded natural and woody, while warm horns sweep through rattle percussion – the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless handled it all with a good level of rhythmic precision.

With Bluetooth 5.0 and support for codecs like aptXTM, AAC, and SBC, as well as aptXTM Low Latency, you shouldn't experience connection dropouts or any annoying lag when watching videos with these headphones.

Verdict

Although we only spent a short time testing them, we were very impressed by the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless (2019). Noise cancelation is extremely capable, while the audio quality of offer is warm, rich, and full of detail.

They also look great – although not everyone will like the shiny hardware and use of sheepskin leather – and pack in lots of smart tech like built-in location tracking and voice assistant-compatibility.

That being said, they're also very expensive, surpassing even industry-leading models from Sony in terms of price. We won't be able to say whether that high price is justified until we carry out a full review, but we definitely enjoyed the brief time we spent with these noise-canceling over-ear headphones.