Satmetrix CEM software review

Although Satmetrix is expensive, this customer experience management (CEM) software provider brings a huge range of tools and features to the table with its powerful custom solutions.

NICE Satmetrix is a powerful customer experience management (CEM) software provider offering custom solutions suited to a wide range of businesses. It’s designed to help you collect and analyze customer feedback and combine it with business data in order to improve the consumer experience.

Overall, Satmetrix is a powerful platform which has been purpose-built to help you automate time-consuming processes. When used correctly, it can help guide profitable decisions to target change and grow your business.

Plans and Pricing

Satmetrix offers custom, quote-based solutions, which means it’s impossible to put an exact figure on its cost. Every business has different requirements, and the cost of these custom solutions will vary immensely from one to another.

However, it’s fair to say that Satmetrix is expensive. A demo can be requested by filling out an online form and speaking with the Satmetrix team.

Although we couldn’t put an exact price on the Satmetrix CEM software, we had a close look at its products to help you decide if they are worth considering for your business.

Satmetrix CEM Software

For starters, Satmetrix offers a range of CEM software solutions to help you grow your business. It doesn’t actually provide a lot of information about what this software includes, but we’ve dug deeply to come up with the following.

In short, Satmetrix comes with a range of smart analytics and self-service tools to help you transform the customer experience. You will receive expert guidance from the Satmetrix team, allowing you to focus on the things you do well.

Additionally, Satmetrix is designed to incorporate both direct and indirect feedback to help you gain a complete picture of the current customer experience. It also uses powerful AI and machine learning algorithms to provide deeper insights.

Other Satmetrix Products

Along with its main software package, Satmetrix offers one other noteworthy product, a Satmetrix Academy and Research subscription. It costs $3000 per year and comes with two main benefits.

First, it gives you access to a range of B2C and B2B net promoter score (NPS) benchmarks. It also comes with two in-depth NPS courses designed to give you the skills to optimize the consumer experience.

Features

Once again, the fact that Satmetrix offers custom, quote-based solutions means that it’s hard to get a handle on the exact tools and features it comes with. However, we’ve outlined a few of the most noteworthy below.

Configurable Dashboards and Reporting Templates

For starters, Satmetrix heavily promotes its templates for configurable dashboards and reports. These allow you to present complex data in an easy-to-understand format, integrate with everyday tools, and bring the right information to the right employees.

Customer Journey Insights

Additionally, Satmetrix provides a range of insights into the factors driving customer loyalty and engagement. It puts these into context by presenting an overview of the customer lifecycle, combining feedback and performance data to show you just what customers think of you and your brand.

Powerful Analytics Tools

Satmetrix also offers a range of powerful analytics tools designed to drive informed business management decisions. Using these tools—which include a range of AI and machine learning algorithms, large-scale visualizations, and collaborative reports—you will be able to drive innovative ways to improve the customer experience.

Customer Feedback Templates

Finally, Satmetrix comes with a range of customer feedback templates which you can use to gather information and understand the overall feeling among your audience. These are fully customizable, allowing you to make changes as you go. And, they are backed by the support of Satmetrix’s expert team.

Interface and In Use

The Satmetrix user interface varies considerably according to your package and the platform you’re using it with. It supports a range of systems, including Windows, Linux, and Mac computers, Android and iPhone smartphones, and various web browsers.

After analyzing as many different Satmetrix interfaces as we could, we decided that it excels in terms of data visualization and presentation. Its highly-customizable dashboards are designed to help you view complex data in a simple manner, which we loved.

Support

The ongoing theme of Satmetrix playing its cards close to its chest continues with its support services. Unless you’re a paying customer, the only way you can get in contact is by filling out an online quote form or calling its sales team.

However, Satmetrix does provide comprehensive support to paying customers—as expected considering the price of its software. This includes 24/5 standard support, 24/7/365 emergency support, and access to an impressive knowledge base.

The Competition

Satmetrix is a powerful software provider designed for large businesses. But, there are plenty of alternatives out there if you’re looking for something slightly more affordable, or just something different altogether.

For starters, Medallia offers very similar services with a focus on AI data analysis. We’d recommend researching both platforms before deciding which is best for your business.

Meanwhile, Unblu is a similar—if less powerful—CEM platform that costs significantly less than Satmetrix.

Final Verdict

Overall, Satmetrix is a powerful customer experience management platform used by enterprise-level businesses across the world. It offers powerful custom solutions for all users, but it is certainly on the expensive side.

However, the tools Satmetrix brings to the table are up there with the best we’ve seen, and the fact that you will be guided by its expert team at all times really does appeal to us. It’s certainly worth considering if you’ve got the budget for it.