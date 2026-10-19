Surfer AI Tracker review 2026

For eight years, Surfer had one job, and that was to help you rank on Google.

You wrote your content, Surfer told you what to fix, and your page climbed. Then the whole AI wave showed up. People started asking ChatGPT and Perplexity for recommendations instead of scrolling through blue links, and ranking first stopped meaning what it used to.

So Surfer built its own AI Tracker. It's a paid add-on that watches whether AI engines mention your brand when people ask about your industry, and shows you who gets named when you don't.

That's a big promise, so I put it to the test. I tracked a well-renowned brand across all five engines Surfer covers. I checked its numbers against what I saw by asking ChatGPT myself. I dug into where the data holds up, where it wobbles, and where the tool quietly stops being useful.

Some of it genuinely impressed me. Some of it didn't. Here's everything I found.

What is Surfer AI Tracker?

Surfer AI Tracker is a paid add-on inside Surfer that shows you how often AI engines mention your brand when people ask about your industry, and which sources they cite instead of you.

Surfer itself is an SEO tool that has helped writers rank on Google since 2017. The AI Tracker, launched in 2025, is its answer to a new problem, i.e., buyers now ask ChatGPT and Perplexity for recommendations and not just Google.

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Here is what it tracks and how.

What it tracks:

Whether your brand appears in AI answers, and how often (Mention Rate)

How prominently you show up when you do appear (Average Position)

An overall Visibility Score across engines

Which websites AI pulls from to build its answers (Top Sources)

The sentiment of each mention, positive or negative

The same data for your competitors, side by side

How it tracks it:

You give it real prompts your buyers type, like "best CRM for small teams"

It runs those prompts across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google's AI Overviews, and Google AI Mode

It scrapes the actual answer a real user sees, not a stripped-down API response

It re-runs them on a schedule (daily on Pro) so you can watch the trend

How I tested Surfer AI Tracker

Before I trusted a single chart, I wanted to know whether the numbers on my screen matched what a real person would actually see if they asked ChatGPT the same thing.

That's the lens I judged it through. These are the things I cared about, and why.

Is the data real? Surfer's big claim is that it scrapes the actual answer a user sees, citations and all, not a stripped-down version pulled from an API. That's the entire foundation. If it's off, nothing else matters. So this got the hardest look.

Surfer's big claim is that it scrapes the actual answer a user sees, citations and all, not a stripped-down version pulled from an API. That's the entire foundation. If it's off, nothing else matters. So this got the hardest look. Does it hold still? AI answers shift. Ask twice, get two replies. I wanted to know if the tool's readings wobble so much that any single number is meaningless.

AI answers shift. Ask twice, get two replies. I wanted to know if the tool's readings wobble so much that any single number is meaningless. Do you need every engine? The cheaper plan tracks ChatGPT only. The pricier one adds Gemini, Perplexity, Google's AI Overviews, and Google AI Mode. I wanted to see if those engines actually tell different stories, or if you're paying extra to hear the same thing four times.

The cheaper plan tracks ChatGPT only. The pricier one adds Gemini, Perplexity, Google's AI Overviews, and Google AI Mode. I wanted to see if those engines actually tell different stories, or if you're paying extra to hear the same thing four times. Does it tell you what to do? A gap you can't act on is just anxiety with a dashboard. Surfer's mention-gap and fan-out reports promise a to-do list. I wanted to know if that's real guidance or a prettier version of the problem.

Then I actually used it. Here's what that looked like.

I picked a brand I know inside out (I already knew its real rivals and roughly how often it gets talked about), and let Surfer build the competitor set from the brand name, so it had something to measure against.

I loaded 40 prompts real buyers type into AI, like "best [category] tool for [use case]". Not vanity searches for the brand name. The questions that actually decide who gets picked.

I let it run a full pass across all five engines, then ran the same prompts by hand myself and compared what I saw to what Surfer captured.

I watched how much the numbers moved day to day, checked how the story changed engine to engine, and dug into the Sources view, clicking different gaps to see if the advice ever actually changed.

Setting up Surfer AI Tracker

The AI Tracker sits in its own AI Visibility workspace, apart from Surfer's SEO side. You're tracking how a brand shows up in AI answers, not auditing your own pages, so there's nothing to plug in.

Even better, I barely had to type anything. I entered the brand domain name of "Zoho," and Surfer built the rest itself.

(Image credit: Surfer)

Business type, industry, a paragraph on what Zoho sells, its customer base, a list of competitors, and the topics worth tracking. It knew Zoho was a B2B SaaS suite for small and mid-sized teams; it knew privacy and all-in-one bundling were part of the pitch, and it named real rivals like Salesforce and HubSpot.

I find this smarter than most trackers bother to be. The usual tool asks for a brand name and stops there. Surfer uses that name to understand who you actually are, then uses that understanding to judge whether a mention is really about you later. The catch is that you should still read what it generates. It's a starting point, not gospel, and a wrong detail here quietly skews every chart down the line.

Then come the prompts, and this is where the tool genuinely impressed me.

(Image credit: Surfer)

Surfer generated 40 prompts on its own, sorted into eight topics, five prompts each, from accounting and CRM to collaboration and payroll. And they weren't lazy.

These are the exact questions a real buyer types into AI: "Which accounting software is the best for small businesses in the USA and Canada," "Best project management software for a one-man team," "What is the best collaboration software with built-in VOIP for a small business?" You get 50 prompt slots on Pro, and Surfer filled 40 of them for me before I'd done anything.

You can still edit, delete, or add your own, and you can pull your top queries from Google Search Console if you'd rather. But the fact that a single brand name produced 40 usable prompts is a real time-saver, especially if you don't already know what your buyers ask AI.

The last piece is competitors, and here's how it pulls up.

(Image credit: Surfer)

The competitors Surfer tracked weren't only the ones it listed at setup. When the data came back, the table showed brands I never entered, like QuickBooks, Xero, Pipedrive, and Gusto. Surfer surfaces whoever actually shows up in the AI answers next to Zoho. That's the honest way to do it, because your real competition in AI search is whoever the model names, not whoever you think you compete with.

It's also the first hint of a theme you'll see throughout this review, i.e., the tool is very good at showing you what's happening, and Zoho landing second here, behind HubSpot, is exactly the kind of thing you'd want to know.

Then you let it run. Surfer sends every prompt to the engines, records what each one says, and builds your baseline. Load your prompts early. The sooner they're in, the sooner your trends are worth reading.

Surfer AI Tracker dashboard

The dashboard runs on four numbers– Visibility Score, Mention Rate, Average Position, and Top Sources. Once you know what each is telling you, the tool clicks into place.

Start with the Visibility Score. Zoho landed at 51. On its own, that means nothing. It's a blended score out of 100 that mixes how often you're mentioned with how high up you appear. It only starts to mean something when you see it against your rivals, like in the chart below.

(Image credit: Surfer)

It tells you if you're winning, never why. For why, you need the other three.

Mention Rate is the honest one. Zoho showed up in 33.4% of answers. Plain and concrete, and the number I'd track week to week, because when it moves, something real moved.

Average Position was 4, and it comes with a trap. It only counts the times you were actually mentioned, so a brand can post a great position and still be nearly invisible if it shows up once and vanishes everywhere else. Read it alongside Mention Rate, never alone.

Adding to this, you can also go through the Topic breakdown.

(Image credit: Surfer)

Surfer splits your score by topic, and that's where the real story hides. Zoho scored 86 on SMB CRM selection; it's home turf. But on Collaboration it scored 1%, and on Payroll and HR just 10%, both markets Zoho actually sells into.

AI is barely naming it there. That gap is worth more than any headline number, because it shows you exactly where you're missing from conversations you should be winning.

So which numbers are signal and which are vanity? Mention Rate and the topic breakdown are signal. Visibility Score is a summary, useful at a glance, shallow up close. Average Position only means something when read beside Mention Rate. Look past the big number on top, and the dashboard gets a lot more honest.

Surfer AI Tracker accuracy

I checked Surfer's captured answers against what I got by asking ChatGPT the same questions myself, and on both prompts the tool matched reality.

I picked two prompts, opened ChatGPT, ran them, and lined my answers up against what Surfer had captured for the same engine.

I chose the two on purpose i.e. one where Surfer said Zoho shows up, and one where Surfer said Zoho was invisible. If the tool is accurate, it has to get both right.

Start with the accounting prompt, "Which accounting software is the best for small businesses in the USA and Canada?" Surfer scored this one high for Zoho, a 71.4% mention rate over the week.

(Image credit: Surfer)

My own run backed it up. ChatGPT crowned QuickBooks Online as the overall winner, then ran through a table of alternatives, and there was Zoho Books, sitting in the "best value" row. Not the top pick, but clearly named, exactly as Surfer reported.

(Image credit: Future)

Next, I tested the project management prompt, "Best project management software for a one-man team." Surfer scored this one a flat zero. According to the tool, Zoho is never mentioned at all.

(Image credit: Surfer)

I ran it myself, half-expecting to catch the tool missing a mention. I didn't. ChatGPT named Todoist, Trello, Notion, and ClickUp.

(Image credit: Future)

So does the data match? On both prompts, yes. But there's one honest wrinkle you should carry with you, and it's visible right inside Surfer. Look at the trend line on that accounting prompt: over a single week, it swung from near the top down to almost nothing and back up again.

That's not Surfer being unreliable. That's AI answers being inconsistent. The models reshuffle their picks day to day, so any single reading is a snapshot of a moving target.

Sources, gaps, and recommendations

Here's where Surfer is brilliant and frustrating in the same breath. It shows you exactly where you're losing, down to the specific web pages, and then mostly leaves you to figure out what to do about it.

Let me walk you through it, because the diagnosis really is good.

The Source section tells you which websites AI is actually reading to build these answers. For Zoho, it had pulled from 367 domains, 797 URLs, and over 6,000 references, and that pile keeps growing the longer you track. Each source shows whether your brand was mentioned, how often it was shown, and a confidence rating.

The pages themselves are exactly what you'd expect AI to lean on, like Forbes, TechRadar, and big software roundups. These listicles are what the models quote, which is the whole reason visibility in them matters.

Another interesting metric here is the Mention Gap analysis.

(Image credit: Surfer)

Each card pits you against one competitor and splits the sources three ways.

Shared are the pages that mention both of you. Gap is the pages that mention them and not you. Against HubSpot, Zoho had 101 gap sources. Against QuickBooks, 93. It's a literal list of the exact pages where your rival gets named, and you don't.

There's also a Fanout Queries report, which shows the follow-up questions AI asks itself while researching your topic.

(Image credit: Surfer)

So a prompt like "best CRM" quietly branches into "best CRMs integrating with Google Workspace and QuickBooks," which alone spun off ten separate fan-out queries. Those branches are basically a content to-do list the AI handed you for free.

Pricing and plans

(Image credit: Surfer)

If you only want AI tracking and none of the writing tools, there's a tracker-only plan, AI Search Analytics, at $95/month. It covers 50 prompts daily across every engine.

The cheapest plan with content tools, Standard, is $119/month. But, it only tracks ChatGPT, and refreshes weekly. If ChatGPT is all you care about, fine. If you want the full picture of where buyers actually search, you're paying to see a quarter of it.

Pro, at $219/month, is where the tracker gets serious. 50 prompts, refreshed daily, across all five engines. This is the plan I tested, and the one I'd point most people toward.

Above that sits Peace of Mind at $359/month, adding unlimited workspaces, API access for agencies running many brands, and 100 daily prompts.

I’d suggest skipping the Standard tier unless ChatGPT-only genuinely covers you. Pro is the real tool, and everything in this review runs on it.

Who should buy it, and who should skip it

Swipe to scroll horizontally Buy it if you Skip it if you Already pay for Surfer's content tools Only need AI tracking, nothing else Want tracking and fixing in one place Want deep, standalone AEO analysis Track one or a few brands Manage dozens of brands at scale Are an SEO who knows how to act on gaps Need the tool to tell you what to do next Care most about ChatGPT and Google Need Claude, Copilot, or Grok tracked Want fast setup from a brand name Want prompts and rivals fully hand-built

FAQ

What does Surfer AI Tracker do? Surfer AI Tracker tracks how often AI engines mention your brand when people ask about your industry, and shows which sources they cite instead of you. You feed it prompts your buyers actually type, and it reports your mention rate, position, and visibility across engines.

Which AI engines does Surfer AI Tracker cover? Surfer AI Tracker covers ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, and Google AI Mode. It does not track Claude, Copilot, Grok, or Meta AI. On the entry Standard plan, it only tracks ChatGPT.

How much does Surfer AI Tracker cost? Surfer AI Tracker’s cheapest plan with tracking, Standard, is $119/ month, but it only watches ChatGPT weekly. Pro, at $219/ month, tracks all five engines daily. There's also a tracker-only plan at $95/ month.

Is Surfer AI Tracker accurate? In my testing, yes. It scrapes the real answer a user sees, not an API response, and its data matched what I got asking ChatGPT the same prompts myself. Just remember AI answers shift daily, so treat any single reading as a snapshot.

Is Surfer AI Tracker worth it? Surfer AI Tracker is worth it if you already use Surfer's content tools, since tracking and fixing live in one place. If you only need AI visibility tracking, a dedicated tool like Profound gives you more depth for the money.